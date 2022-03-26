WBZ News Update For March 26, 2022WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

4 Your Community: The Professional Center For Child DevelopmentAt The Professional Center For Child Development, teachers, nurses, and therapists team up to provide children of all abilities with critical help.

WATCH: Dust Devil Captured On Video In TauntonThe swirling dirt may look like a tornado, but they are much smaller in scale.

Cost Of One-Bedroom Apartment Rentals In Boston Up 27% Year-To-YearRent prices in Boston went up after COVID restrictions were lifted recently.

Woman Rescued After Car Crashes Into Hopedale PondThere was a dramatic rescue in Hopedale on Friday after a woman's car landed in a Hopedale pond.

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastJacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

Weymouth Residents Oppose Second Bright Billboard Visible From NeighborhoodWeymouth residents are fighting construction of second bright billboard that keeps them awake at night. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Leominster Prepares Tribute To Fallen MarineCaptain Ross Reynolds was one of four Marines killed last Friday when an Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO training exercise in Norway. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

North End Outdoor Dining Battle Intensifies With Flyers Criticizing Mayor WuBoston Mayor Michelle Wu is threatening to cancel outdoor dining in the North End after some restaurant owners complained about the fees. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ News Update For March 25, 2022Grand jury indicts Harmony Montgomery's father & stepmother on charges; Milton teenager is killed in a boating accident on a family vacation in Aruba; Rescue crews free a worker who got trapped under a truck in Braintree; Latest weather forecast.

Tree Worker Pinned Under Bucket Truck, Seriously Injured In BraintreeA tree worker was seriously injured after he was pinned under equipment in Braintree.

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 25Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

Boston Children's Chorus To Honor Ukraine At Symphony Hall With Independence HymnWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Mother, 2 Kids Escape Ukraine, Arrive In WilmingtonA mother who escaped the war in Ukraine with her two children is now living in Wilmington with relatives. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

John Dickerson On War In Ukraine, Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation HearingsCBS News Chief Political Analyst and Senior National Correspondent John Dickerson is hosting Face The Nation this week. He will speak with the former ambassador to Ukraine about the Russian invasion.

Groups Demand Changes At Danvers Police After Hazing IncidentsParents and community groups say the town of Danvers and the police department aren't doing enough to protect students in the wake of a hazing scandal involving the high school hockey team. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Body Of Marine Captain Ross Reynolds, Killed In Norway Crash, Expected To Return To Massachusetts Next WeekHe was one of four marines killed last Friday when an Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Hopkinton High School Boys Locker Rooms To Be Locked After School Following 'Unsanitary, Destructive' IncidentsPrincipal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room have been expensive.

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA SaysFederal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning.

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family VacationThe Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Grand Jury Indicts Harmony Montgomery's Father, StepmotherThe father and stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl were indicted on charges by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury.

How Changes To The College Application Process Are Making It More Difficult For StudentsEducation Consultant Cathy Costa explains that there are a number of reasons for the uptick in competition.

