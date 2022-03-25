Mayor Wu Threatens To Cancel Outdoor Dining Season In North EndBoston Mayor Michelle Wu is threatening to cancel outdoor dining in the North End after some restaurant owners complained about the fees. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ News Update For March 25, 2022Grand jury indicts Harmony Montgomery's father & stepmother on charges; Milton teenager is killed in a boating accident on a family vacation in Aruba; Rescue crews free a worker who got trapped under a truck in Braintree; Latest weather forecast.

Tree Worker Pinned Under Bucket Truck, Seriously Injured In BraintreeA tree worker was seriously injured after he was pinned under equipment in Braintree.

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 25Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

Boston Children's Chorus To Honor Ukraine At Symphony Hall With Independence HymnWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Mother, 2 Kids Escape Ukraine, Arrive In WilmingtonA mother who escaped the war in Ukraine with her two children is now living in Wilmington with relatives. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

John Dickerson On War In Ukraine, Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation HearingsCBS News Chief Political Analyst and Senior National Correspondent John Dickerson is hosting Face The Nation this week. He will speak with the former ambassador to Ukraine about the Russian invasion.

Groups Demand Changes At Danvers Police After Hazing IncidentsParents and community groups say the town of Danvers and the police department aren't doing enough to protect students in the wake of a hazing scandal involving the high school hockey team. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Body Of Marine Captain Ross Reynolds, Killed In Norway Crash, Expected To Return To Massachusetts Next WeekHe was one of four marines killed last Friday when an Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Hopkinton High School Boys Locker Rooms To Be Locked After School Following 'Unsanitary, Destructive' IncidentsPrincipal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room have been expensive.

100,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lawrence, DEA SaysFederal authorities seized 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills and a pill press in Lawrence Friday morning.

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family VacationThe Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Grand Jury Indicts Harmony Montgomery's Father, StepmotherThe father and stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl were indicted on charges by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury.

How Changes To The College Application Process Are Making It More Difficult For StudentsEducation Consultant Cathy Costa explains that there are a number of reasons for the uptick in competition.

WBZ News Update For March 25, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.

Manchester, NH Police Search For Man In Connection With Card Skimmer Found At WalmartAnyone who shopped at a Manchester, New Hampshire Walmart over a week-long period is being urged to watch their bank accounts as police search for the person who placed a credit card skimmer at a checkout terminal.

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 25Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Lynch And Trahan Return With Congressional Delegation From Trip To Ukraine BorderWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Fire At Multi-Family Home In Dudley That Injured 1 Woman And Killed Dog Started By 'Unattended Candle'A woman was rescued from a fire in a multi-family home in Dudley Thursday afternoon that was started by an "unattended candle," according to the State Fire Marshal.

Bruce Cassidy Offers Perspective On Bruins' Win Over LightningThe Bruins' head coach is pleased with the way his team has played against the defending champs, but he knows not to get too far ahead of himself.

Puppy Abandoned In North Attleboro To Be Adopted After Spending Time With PoliceAn honorary member of the North Attleboro Police Department is looking for a new home.

School Pictures Go Wrong In St. Patrick's Day Green Screen Mix-UpA green screen mix-up happened at an Indiana school's picture day on St. Patrick's Day.

WBZ News Update For March 25Weekend Weather; Danvers Hockey Hazing Controversy; Zero COVID Patients In Tufts ICU; Gas Tax Reprieve Rejected

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 25Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

