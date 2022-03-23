'We're Gonna Fight Back.' North End Restaurant Owners Say Outdoor Dining Fees DiscriminatoryThe $7,500 fee would only apply to restaurants in the North End. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

17 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 23, 2022Restaurant owners in the North End suing the city for discrimination; Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement created by Mayor Wu; Cornerback Malcolm Butler reportedly signed to the Patriots; Latest forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 23, 2022Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

I-Team: Catalytic Converter Costs Could Rise Due To Thefts, War In UkraineCatalytic converters are valuable on the black market because they are made using rare metals that are mined in Russia. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca repots.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Poll Reveals Majority Of People Say Public Schools Are Going In The Wrong DirectionWBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

Arthur Massei Held Without Bail For 1971 Murder Of Natalie Scheublin In BedfordWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

2 hours ago

Braintree Lake Searched For Evidence In Shooting Of Brockton Teen Lee MonteiroPolice said they are looking for evidence connected to the shooting death of 16-year-old Lee Monteiro in 2021.

2 hours ago

North End Restaurant Owners Plan To Sue Over Outdoor Dining FeesNorth End restaurant owners say they feel singled out and discriminated against by the city. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Mattapan Man Arrested In Connection With MBTA Bus ShootingThe victim is expected to survive.

3 hours ago

Massachusetts Senate Republicans Make Case To Suspend State's Gas TaxWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

3 hours ago

Pamela Smart's Request For Sentence Reduction Hearing Denied AgainSmart’s request was rejected in a 5-0 vote by a New Hampshire state council.

3 hours ago

Message In A Bottle Tossed From Gloucester Fishing Boat More Than 25 Years Ago Found In FranceThe message was tossed off the boat in Puerto Rico in 1995.

3 hours ago

Mass. Reports 1,074 New COVID CasesMassachusetts reported 1,074 new COVID cases and one additional death in the state.

3 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Leading State Police On Chase In Stolen Boston Children's Hospital VanA person who allegedly stole a hospital van was arrested in Mansfield. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

3 hours ago

Malcolm Butler Re-Signing Is A Bit Shocking -- Even By Patriots StandardsWBZ's Michael Hurley and Paula Ebben react to the news of Malcolm Butler re-signing with the Patriots.

3 hours ago

How Can Individuals And Businesses Protect Themselves From Potential Cyber Attacks?CBS News Boston’s Paula Ebben talks to John Hammond, a threat analyst for Huntress Labs.

5 hours ago

WBZ Weather Forecast For March 23Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Mayor Wu Announces Boston's First Office Of LGBTQ+ AdvancementThe city is now looking for a director to lead the office.

8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 23No bail for 1971 murder suspect; Moderna says COVID vaccine for kids safe; Boston's new office of LGBTQ+ advancement

8 hours ago

Massachusetts Launches 'HireNow' Grant Program To Help Businesses Hire And Train WorkersGov. Charlie Baker announced the new program at a Tuesday press conference.

8 hours ago

Moderna Says Its Low-Dose COVID Vaccine Works For Kids Under 6WBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

8 hours ago