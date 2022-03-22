Student Opens Free Prom Dress Shop Inside North Attleboro High SchoolWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

13 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 22Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

19 minutes ago

Red Sox To Honor Jerry Remy With Season-Long Commemorative Patch, Pre-Game Ceremony On April 20The Red Sox have announced plans to honor the life and career of the late Jerry Remy throughout the 2022 season.

35 minutes ago

Eye On Education: Students Operate CVS Store Inside Greater Lowell TechThe CVS inside Greater Lowell Technical High School was built by students and designed to train students for skills that will get them a job right now. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

45 minutes ago

Keller @ Large: Stressed Out By COVID, Inflation, Ukraine? You're Not AloneNew national polling finds 58% of us cite COVID as a major source of stress. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

50 minutes ago

Framingham City Councilor Calls On Mayor To Cut Ties With Russian Sister CityThe city of Framingham is revisiting its relationship with Russia and its sister city in Lomonosov after City Councilor John Stefanini raised concerns. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

53 minutes ago

More Than 740,000 GMC SUVs Recalled; Headlights Too BrightGeneral Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

59 minutes ago

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Presents $40,000 In Grants To Rhode Island CharitiesThe donations were made possible by Rhode Island residents who bought Patriots license plates.

1 hour ago

Mayor Michelle Wu Voices Opposition Against State Takeover Of Boston SchoolsMayor Michelle Wu told the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday that she "firmly" opposes the state putting Boston schools into receivership.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 15 Additional COVID Deaths Over 3 Days, 773 New CasesAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 1.88%.

1 hour ago

Boston City Council Questions Police Use Of Secret Phone Tracking EquipmentThe City Council met to discuss secret phone tracking equipment Boston Police bought using money that’s not part of the public budget. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

1 hour ago

Winthrop Woman Trying To Help 9-Month Pregnant Cousin Escape Mariupol, UkraineWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

1 hour ago

Man Arrested For 1971 Murder Of Natalie Scheublin In BedfordMiddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that 76-year-old Arthur Massei has been arrested and charged with first degree murder. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

2 hours ago

Arthur Massey Arrested For 1971 Murder Of Natalie Scheublin In BedfordMiddlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that Arthur Massey has been arrested and charged with first degree murder connected to the 1971 murder of Natalie Scheublin in Bedford.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 22, 2022Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

6 hours ago

Crews Rescue Hiker Who Fell Down 30-Foot Well In MonsonA hiker is recovering after he fell down a 30-foot well in Monson.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

15 Displaced By Fast-Moving Fire That Gutted Lawrence Triple-DeckerWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

7 hours ago

Police Search For Driver After UMass Amherst Student Was Hit By Car In CrosswalkPolice said they are searching for a white or silver SUV that drove off after crashing into the victim.

7 hours ago

Mayor Michelle Wu Tells State Board Of Education She 'Firmly' Opposes Putting Boston Schools Into ReceivershipBoston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday morning.

8 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 227-Day Forecast; Lawrence House Fire; Bouncer Charged With Stabbing Marine; Court Mask Mandate Ending

10 hours ago

Geoff Diehl Chooses Leah Cole Allen As Running MateRepublican candidate for Massachusetts Geoff Diehl has chosen who he plans to run with in November.

11 hours ago