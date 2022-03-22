Crews Rescue Hiker Who Fell Down 30-Foot Well In MonsonA hiker is recovering after he fell down a 30-foot well in Monson.

19 minutes ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

29 minutes ago

15 Displaced By Fast-Moving Fire That Gutted Lawrence Triple-DeckerWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

39 minutes ago

Police Search For Driver After UMass Amherst Student Was Hit By Car In CrosswalkPolice said they are searching for a white or silver SUV that drove off after crashing into the victim.

53 minutes ago

Mayor Michelle Wu Tells State Board Of Education She 'Firmly' Opposes Putting Boston Schools Into ReceivershipBoston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday morning.

1 hour ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 227-Day Forecast; Lawrence House Fire; Bouncer Charged With Stabbing Marine; Court Mask Mandate Ending

4 hours ago

Geoff Diehl Chooses Leah Cole Allen As Running MateRepublican candidate for Massachusetts Geoff Diehl has chosen who he plans to run with in November.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 22Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Boston Marathon To Dedicate Bib Number 321 To Neurodivergent AthleteBib number 321 will always will be held for a neurodivergent athlete. This year, that runner is Chris Nikic.

13 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Green Line Extension Raising Concerns Over Higher Rent Prices In SomervilleThe flurry of new apartments going up nearby shows that investors believe they've found a gold mine on the Green Line. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

Bouncer Charged With Murdering Marine Veteran In BostonThe mother of the Illinois man stabbed to death in Boston is speaking out. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

14 hours ago

Decades After It Was Promised, MBTA Opens Green Line Extension Into Cambridge And SomervilleResidents in Cambridge and Somerville say the Green Line Extension is a game-changer. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

17 hours ago

Marine Veteran Stabbed To Death In Boston, Bouncer ArrestedA bouncer at a Boston bar has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man from Illinois. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 21, 2022Marine veteran killed in stabbing outside bar near Faneuil Hall; Anti-war protestors arrested outside Raytheon's building; NH boy credited with preventing fire from spreading at family farm; Latest forecast.

18 hours ago

National Guard Members Assigned To Hospitals During Pandemic Complete MissionMassachusetts National Guard members assigned to hospitals during the COVID surge are completing their missions. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

18 hours ago

Recovering From Hip Injury, RB James White Ready To Return To PatriotsRunning back James White is returning to the Patriots after a career-threatening hip injury. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

18 hours ago

5-Year-Old Boy Alerts Sleeping Parents To Fire At New Hampshire FarmA five-year-old boy alerted his sleeping parents to a fire at a New Hampshire farm over the weekend and allowed them to get out safely.

18 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 21Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago

Woman Returns To Run Boston Marathon 50 Years After Running In The First Official Women's FieldVal Rogosheske was one of eight women to run the Boston Marathon in 1972. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

19 hours ago

Marine Captain Ross Reynolds Of Leominster Killed In Norway CrashReynolds was a long-time Camp Counselor of the Heart of New England Council's Camp Wanocksett in Dublin, New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

19 hours ago

Runner 321 Campaign Focusing On Down Syndrome Athletes To Launch In BostonChris Nikic is now Adidas' first sponsored athlete with Down syndrome.

19 hours ago

Chelmsford Police Ask For Help Naming Puppy Joining Department As Community Resource DogChelmsford Police have a new member of their department: a 10-week-old golden retriever.

19 hours ago