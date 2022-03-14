WBZ Evening Forecast For March 14Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

30 minutes ago

I-Team: State Refused To Investigate Unemployment Fraud Claims From West Bridgewater WomanSusan Chartier was caught by surprise when she was opening her mail last spring. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

43 minutes ago

When Should My 86-Year-Old Mother Get A Second Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

53 minutes ago

Being Exposed To Light During Sleep Can Be Harmful, Research ShowsNew research suggests you should close the blinds and curtains and turn down all the lights before bed. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

1 hour ago

Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over On I-93 South Ramp In CantonThe truck will not be moved until after rush hour is over.

1 hour ago

UPS Misses The Boat On Booking Ferry Tickets To Nantucket, Businesses ConcernedIt appears shipping giant United Parcel Services missed the boat on booking ferry tickets. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

1 hour ago

Brookline Police Search For Car Involved In 3 Hit-And-Runs Within An HourThe car involved was a 2007 Gray Volk Jetta four-door driven by a woman, police said.

1 hour ago

Donations For Ukraine Stuck In Taunton Due To Shipping CostsWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

Hundreds Of Ukrainian Flags Planted In Boston's Back Bay As Part Of Immersive Art DisplayUpwards of 500 Ukrainian flags were placed in the ground of Statler Park.

2 hours ago

'It's Heartbreaking': Belmont Native Helping To Rescue Children From UkraineRefugee worker and Belmont native Jennifer Hill is helping to evacuate children from Ukraine. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 14Lynn house fire; Car into trench; 7-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Federal Government Announces Support To Clean Up Lower Neponset RiverWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

7 hours ago

Annual Sam Adams 26.2 Brew Back For 2022 Boston MarathonYou can get into the spirit of the Boston Marathon without even having to run 26.2 miles.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 14Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Police Looking For Person Of Interest After 17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted On Blue LineTransit Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after they say a 17-year-old girl was assaulted on a Blue Line train last week.

7 hours ago

Waltham Driver Avoids Injury After Car Falls Into Open Work TrenchA car drove into a construction trench in Waltham on Monday, though no one was hurt.

7 hours ago

Are Patriots Fans Now Officially Sick Of Tom Brady?CBS Boston's Michael Hurley says the retirement drama surrounding Tom Brady definitely was not enjoyable. Yet once Brady starts lining up on Sundays, everyone will once again be watching.

9 hours ago

Why Did Tom Brady End Brief Retirement?CBS Boston's Michael Hurley says that Tom Brady never seemed fully committed to retirement, so it makes sense that the brief exit from football has come to an end.

9 hours ago

Woman Walking Over 3,200 Miles From Maine To CaliforniaMargaret Carrie is taking her winter stroll to a whole new level.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 14Tom Brady Unretires; Red Sox Spring Training Tickets; Cambridge Mask Update; 7-Day Forecast

10 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 14Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Kevin Garnett's No. 5 Retired By Boston CelticsThe Celtics retired Kevin Garnett's No. 5 on Sunday in a truly amazing ceremony at TD Garden. It included a special moment between Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, who have squashed their beef over Allen's departure for the Miami Heat. Dan Roche reports for Sports Final.

11 hours ago

March 14 Is Pi Day, Celebrating 3.14 'The Most Important Number' In MathWBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.

12 hours ago