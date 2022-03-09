Boston Public Works Inspector Says There's Been A 'Big Increase' In PotholesWBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.

30 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

59 minutes ago

WBZ Early Morning Forecast For March 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 11-Year-Old K'LonieK’Lonie is a sweet girl who loves hugs and kisses.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

8 hours ago

I-Team: Report Shows Counterfeit, Untested Parts In Nuclear Power PlantsA recent report shows that there are fake parts in nuclear power plants. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

8 hours ago

Troopers, Family Mourn Trooper Tamar Bucci At WakeA wake was held for State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in the line of duty. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

8 hours ago

Police Investigate Serious Crash In MiltonA pickup truck and car were involved in a crash on Route 138 in Milton. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

8 hours ago

Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection With Back Bay AssaultThe assault occurred in January.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 8, 20224-year-old killed in Lowell house fire was attending a day care; Orange line delays caused by power issues; Wake to remember Trooper Bucci held in Revere, attended by hundreds; Latest forecast.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening Foreast For March 8Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

4-Year-Old Girl Killed In Lowell House Fire Was At DaycarePietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo died in a house fire in Lowell.

13 hours ago

Fenway Restaurants, Bars Concerned About Losing Business As MLB Lockout ContinuesAs the MLB lockout continues, restaurants, bars, and stores near the ballpark try their best to plan ahead. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

13 hours ago

Local Russian Businesses Face Backlash Over War In UkraineA local Russian restaurant said people have been canceling their reservations. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

13 hours ago

Marlboro Boy With Severe Autism Sees Life-Changing Improvements With Cannabis TreatmentFor families of severely autistic children, finding a treatment plan can be a daunting and often delicate process. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

13 hours ago

Police Officers Line Up To Honor Trooper Tamar Bucci At WakeWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

14 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Bipartisan Support For Russian Oil EmbargoWith gas prices soaring across the nation, how long will the public's patience hold out? WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

14 hours ago

NH Man Escapes War In UkraineExhausted and relieved, John Cavanaugh walked out of Logan Airport with a whole new outlook on life after a harrowing experience getting out of Ukraine. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

14 hours ago

NH Mother Recovers From Rare, Often Misdiagnosed Tumor Thanks To Tufts Medical CenterA young New Hampshire mother almost lost her life to a rare, often misdiagnosed tumor. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

14 hours ago

Gas Prices Continue To Rise; Where Your Money Is GoingWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

14 hours ago

Women's History Month: Celebrating Linda Holland And Her 38 Years With Boston Public WorksWBZ-TV's Breana Pitts spoke with Linda Holland about her career with the Boston Public Works Department.

16 hours ago

Flames, Smoke Bursting Out Of Beverly HomeResidents were urged to avoid the area.

16 hours ago

Procession Held For Fall Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar BucciA wake is being held Tuesday in Revere for Trooper Tamar Bucci.

18 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

19 hours ago