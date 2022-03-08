Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection With Back Bay AssaultThe assault occurred in January.

WBZ Evening News Update For March 8, 20224-year-old killed in Lowell house fire was attending a day care; Orange line delays caused by power issues; Wake to remember Trooper Bucci held in Revere, attended by hundreds; Latest forecast.

WBZ Evening Foreast For March 8Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

4-Year-Old Girl Killed In Lowell House Fire Was At DaycarePietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo died in a house fire in Lowell.

Fenway Restaurants, Bars Concerned About Losing Business As MLB Lockout ContinuesAs the MLB lockout continues, restaurants, bars, and stores near the ballpark try their best to plan ahead. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Local Russian Businesses Face Backlash Over War In UkraineA local Russian restaurant said people have been canceling their reservations. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Marlboro Boy With Severe Autism Sees Life-Changing Improvements With Cannabis TreatmentFor families of severely autistic children, finding a treatment plan can be a daunting and often delicate process. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Police Officers Line Up To Honor Trooper Tamar Bucci At WakeWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Keller @ Large: Bipartisan Support For Russian Oil EmbargoWith gas prices soaring across the nation, how long will the public's patience hold out? WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

NH Man Escapes War In UkraineExhausted and relieved, John Cavanaugh walked out of Logan Airport with a whole new outlook on life after a harrowing experience getting out of Ukraine. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

NH Mother Recovers From Rare, Often Misdiagnosed Tumor Thanks To Tufts Medical CenterA young New Hampshire mother almost lost her life to a rare, often misdiagnosed tumor. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Gas Prices Continue To Rise; Where Your Money Is GoingWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Women's History Month: Celebrating Linda Holland And Her 38 Years With Boston Public WorksWBZ-TV's Breana Pitts spoke with Linda Holland about her career with the Boston Public Works Department.

Flames, Smoke Bursting Out Of Beverly HomeResidents were urged to avoid the area.

Procession Held For Fall Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar BucciA wake is being held Tuesday in Revere for Trooper Tamar Bucci.

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Massachusetts Gas Prices Now At New Record High Of $4.24 A GallonThe U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports could have short and long term impacts. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Revolution Discuss Upcoming Concacaf Match Against PumasThe Revolution don't know much about Pumas, but they know Wednesday's Concacaf match at Gillette Stadium will be a difficult one.

WBZ News Update For March 8New gas price record; Wake for State Trooper; Worcester schools end mask mandate

National Parks In New England Ranked Among The Most-Visited In 2021The Cape Cod National Seashore was the 17th-most visited park in the entire country.

Joro Spider Spreading On East Coast"They're the size of your palm!" A species of parachuting spiders could be making its way to New England.

Galvin Wants Massachusetts Lawmakers To Look Into Possible Gas Price GougingCBS News Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update for March 8Wednesday Snow; Gas Gouging Investigation; Trooper Bucci Remembered; Worcester School Mask Mandate Lifted

