WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Lowell Father Fears For Safety Of 2 Children In UkraineSam Hy's young son and daughter are living in an area of Ukraine that has seen fighting every day. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

2 hours ago

Boston To Lift Indoor Mask MandateThe Boston Board of Health voted on Tuesday to end the city’s indoor mask mandate in most settings, effective Saturday. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: President Biden Delivers First State Of The UnionFor all his tough talk toward Putin, announcing new sanctions and aid to Ukraine, the president’s key audience tonight was domestic, not foreign. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

MLB Cancels Opening Day, First Two Series Of Season As Sides Fail To Reach Lockout DealMajor League Baseball has canceled opening day. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 1, 2022Boston's indoor mask mandate lifted, to take effect March 5; First games of Red Sox season cancelled, as players reject league's final offer; Gov. Baker, Patriots shave their heads in annual "Saving by Shaving" event for Boston Children's; Latest weather.

6 hours ago

How To Teach Children About Russian Invasion Of UkraineWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 1, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Boston To Drop City's Indoor Mask Mandate In Most Settings As Of SaturdayWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

7 hours ago

Video Shows TJ Maxx Employee Attacked By Robbery Suspect In NewtonNewton Police are searching for robbery suspects who attacked store employees. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

Ukrainians With New England Ties Withstand Terrifying Moments As Russian Attacks ContinueWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

7 hours ago

Needham Man Uses 'Artists For Ukraine' Campaign To Show Support Amid Russian InvasionWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

7 hours ago

Jaivon Harris Accused Of Yelling 'Shoot Him' Before Weymouth High School Senior Nathan Paul Was KilledProsecutors said Jaivon Harris, along with several others, planned to use fake money to rob the victim of THC vape cartridges.

7 hours ago

Businesses Show Support For Ukraine, Refuse To Sell Russian GoodsSome Ukrainian natives say a boycott is only the first step. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

7 hours ago

Watertown Children's Clothing Store Collecting Donations For Kids In UkraineThe owner of Mini Ruby Contemporary Childrenswear in Watertown is collecting donations to send to families trying to flee the war in Ukraine.

8 hours ago

No Deal: MLBPA Unanimously Rejects MLB's Final ProposalPlayers have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport's lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

8 hours ago

Sen. Ed Markey On Russian Invasion And Impact On Oil IndustryMassachusetts Sen. Ed Markey talks to CBS News Boston's Paula Ebben.

9 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 1Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 1Teen charged in Weymouth student murder; Mask mandate meeting; 3 free buses in Boston

12 hours ago

Jaivon Harris Accused Of Yelling 'Shoot Him' Before Weymouth High School Senior Nathan Paul Was KilledJaivon Harris, the 18-year-old charged in the murder of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

13 hours ago

MBTA's Fare-Free Pilot Program Gets Underway On Some Bus RoutesWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

13 hours ago

Patriots Players Get Buzz Cuts To Support Boston Children's HospitalCurrent Patriots David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy, and former players Matt Light and Joe Andruzzi, all got buzz cuts along with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and hundreds of others at the "Saving By Shaving" event, which raises money for Boston Children's Hospital.

13 hours ago

Boston Board Of Health To Discuss City's Mask Mandate At Tuesday MeetingThe Boston Board of Health will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of COVID policies, including the indoor mask mandate that remains in place throughout the city.

13 hours ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu On Board Of Health's Tuesday Mask Mandate DiscussionThe Boston Board of Health will discuss COVID policies, including the city's mask mandate, at a Tuesday meeting.

13 hours ago