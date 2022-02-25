Snow To Sleet Transition Creates Slippery Roads In PlymouthFire Chief Edward Brawley spoke with Breana Pitts about conditions in Plymouth.

40 minutes ago

Snow Accumulating Quickly For Frozen Turkeys In AndoverWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 25Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 25Deadly hit and run in Woburn; COVID positivity rate drops again; Boston outdoor dining to return

2 hours ago

Hazardous Road Conditions: MassDOT Anticipates Roads To Stay Slippery Into SaturdayMassDOT Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said they have been able to pretreat roads for the last 24 hours.

3 hours ago

Dozens Of Rescued Cats Up For Adoption At Nevins Farm In MethuenWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

3 hours ago

To Do List: Banksy Art Exhibit, Virtual Brunch Honoring Black History, Bull RidingWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

3 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 25Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

'Like A Snow Globe' On Route 9 In WorcesterWBZ TV's Christina Hager reports.

4 hours ago

Snow Fall Steady In Andover Early Friday MorningWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ Early Morning Forecast For February 25Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Outdoor Dining In Boston To Return April 1Outdoor dining is returning to Boston on April 1.

11 hours ago

Food, Fuel Prices To Rise Due To Russia-Ukraine CrisisWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

11 hours ago

Russian Invasion Targets Military Facilities In UkraineUkrainian officials say the country is defending itself on several fronts. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

11 hours ago

Police Investigate Deadly Hit And Run In WoburnPolice have located the vehicle suspected of hitting someone on Montvale Ave in Woburn.

11 hours ago

Ukrainians Pray For Peace After Russian InvasionDozens of people gathered at the Christ the King Ukrainian Church in Jamaica Plain Thursday to pray for peace in their homeland. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

CDC To Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines FridayMost Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

14 hours ago

Human Remains Discovered In AndoverMonday, a dog walker discovered bones along the side of the road while walking and called police. A forensic anthropologist later determined that the bones were human remains.

14 hours ago

Dr. Mallika Marshall Explains Importance Of Black Blood Donors For Patients With Sickle Cell DiseaseLocal doctors are making a special plea for donations from one particular group of minorities.

15 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker Urges Drivers To Stay Off Roads FridayMassachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said a winter storm Friday will create hazardous road conditions.

16 hours ago

Gov. Charlie Baker Calls Russian Invasion Of Ukraine 'Actions Of A Tyrant'Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 24, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Talks About First 100 Days In OfficeBoston Mayor Michelle Wu is marking the first 100 days into her four-year term.

16 hours ago