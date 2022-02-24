NH Couple Fights Off Hatchet-Wielding Stranger Who Burst Into Bedroom, Asked ‘How Do You Want To Die?’Police say a New Hampshire couple fought off Ian Morris after he burst into their bedroom while they were sleeping. Morris was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the hearing was waived.

17 minutes ago

WBZ News Update For February 24Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

32 minutes ago

'Crying's Not Going To Help Us,' Ukrainians Rally At Massachusetts State House For Support After Russian InvasionWBZ TV's Beth Germano reports.

49 minutes ago

Markey Says US, Allies Need To Tighten Economic Sanction Against RussiaWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

1 hour ago

Retired Trooper James Coughlin And Wife Ask Judge To Drop Charge After Drowning At Dedham Grad PartyWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

1 hour ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 24Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

95-Year-Old U.S. Army Vet From Ukraine Calls Russian Invasion 'A Repetition Of Hitler and Czechoslovakia'WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

1 hour ago

NH Couple Fights Off Hatchet-Wielding Stranger Who Burst Into Bedroom, Asked 'How Do You Want To Die?'Police say a New Hampshire couple fought off a hatchet-wielding stranger after he burst into their bedroom while they were sleeping and asked them “How do you want to die?”

1 hour ago

Tom Grilk Stepping Down As B.A.A. President And CEO After Boston Marathon In AprilWBZ TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

2 hours ago

Subaru, Kia Owners Caught In Middle Of Right-To-Repair FightSome new car owners are now caught in a fight over Massachusetts' right-to-repair law.

4 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 24Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 24Local reaction to Ukraine invasion; Break-ins near BC; Boston's new office for child care

5 hours ago

Ukrainian Organization's Boston Chapter Calls For More Support From Allies Following Russian InvasionWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

5 hours ago

'Nothing Short Of An Act Of War,' Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Condemns Russia's Invasion Of UkraineWBZ TV's Anna Meiler and Kate Merrill report.

7 hours ago

It Happens Here: TRILLFIT In Mission Hill Hoping To Be 'Ben & Jerry's Of Fitness'WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 24Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

14 hours ago

After 35 Years, Burlington High School Hockey Coach Bob Conceison RetiresAfter 35 years behind the bench at Burlington High School, the man they call "Coach C" is retiring. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

Wild Weather Swing From Record Highs To Winter Snow StormAfter high temperatures Wednesday, Boston residents are bracing for another winter storm. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

14 hours ago

Russian President Putin Orders Military Operation Into UkraineA state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

14 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspects After Rash Of Break-Ins Near Boston CollegePolice responded several times Friday and Saturday to Foster Street and Greycliff and Gerald roads. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

15 hours ago

$1,000 Bonus Offered to Lifeguards Who Commit EarlyTo ensure all lifeguard positions are filled, DCR is offering a bonus to anyone willing to commit to the summer position early.

18 hours ago

State Trooper Uninjured After Close Call CrashA driver lost control on a snowy part of I-91 in Vermont and almost crashed into a state trooper on the side of the road helping another driver.

18 hours ago

State Senator Wants Investigation Into RMV ScandalA Massachusetts state senator wants an investigation into he RMV after 2,100 drivers got licenses without taking a road test.

19 hours ago