WBZ News Update For February 23, 2022Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

16 minutes ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 23, 2022Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

28 minutes ago

Tom Grilk Stepping Down As B.A.A. President And CEO After Boston Marathon In AprilWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

35 minutes ago

Driver Arrested For OUI After Head-On Crash With State Trooper ArraignedWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

43 minutes ago

WATCH: New England Revolution KickoffThe New England Revolution are back and the WBZ Sports team takes a look at the upcoming season.

47 minutes ago

15-Year-Old Charged With Murdering Man In Brockton DrivewayPolice arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month outside a Brockton home.

1 hour ago

Curry College Extends Remote Learning Option After Another Swastika Found In DormThe discovery of a swastika was the latest incident of hate on the Curry College campus.

3 hours ago

Study: COVID Lockdowns May Have Caused Brain Inflammation Impacting Mental HealthA new study is showing how pandemic lockdowns impacted the brain.

4 hours ago

Teen Earns $1,800 For Staying Off Social Media Until He Turned 18A mom from Minnesota is paying up after her son stayed off social media for six years!

4 hours ago

Bruce Arena Goes 1-On-1 With Dan Roche Ahead Of Revolution Season OpenerRevolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena sat down with Dan Roche to talk about the New England Revolution as they embark on the 2022 MLS season.

4 hours ago

Revs Eager To Put Last Year Behind Them, Kick Off 2022 MLS SeasonThe Revs are ready to put their playoff loss in the past and move on to start the 2022 MLS season.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 23Significant Snow For Friday; Curry College Hate Messages; Stolen Puppies; Waltham Lifts Mask Rule

4 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 23Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

12-Year-Old Massachusetts Boy Drowns in Puerto RicoThe boy was in the water with a friend and an adult when they were swept away by a strong rip current.

5 hours ago

Driver Arrested For OUI After Head-On Crash With State Trooper In MarshfieldWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 23Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old DasaneeDasanee is reserved, quiet, and shy at first, but once she gets to know you she becomes very outgoing and talkative.

9 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

14 hours ago

'There Are Still True Heroes': Parents Thank State Trooper Who Saved Son From Burning HomeA state trooper is being applauded for saving a man from his burning rooming house. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

14 hours ago

Twin Boys Born On 2/22/22 At Brigham And Women’s HospitalWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

14 hours ago

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Gas Prices In MassachusettsHow steeply prices will rise and for how long is unclear. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

15 hours ago

MBTA Makes Safety Changes After Deadly Crash At Wilmington Rail CrossingThe MBTA is making safety changes after a deadly crash at a train crossing in Wilmington last month.

15 hours ago

Signs Destroyed At The White Mountain National ForestPolice are searching for those who vandalized signs along the highway in the White Mountain National Forest.

17 hours ago

Search For Stolen Puppies In LittletonPolice are searching for two puppies stolen during an armed robbery last month.

17 hours ago