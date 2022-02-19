WBZ Evening Forecast For February 19Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Time-Lapse Of Snow Squall Atop John Hancock Tower In BostonThis time-lapse video from WBZ-TV's camera atop the Hancock Tower captured the squall from beginning to end.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For February 19Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 19, 2022WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

10 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 19Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

20 hours ago

Hanover Man Told By State To Pay $8,000 Tax Bill On Unemployment Benefits He Never ReceivedA Hanover man received a 1099-G form in the mail claiming he owed taxes on $22,000 in unemployment payments. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

21 hours ago

Surveillance Video Shows People Throwing Cones Off Mass. Ave. Bridge Into Charles RiverNewly released surveillance video shows people throwing traffic cones from the Mass. Ave. Bridge.

21 hours ago

Students Excited To Drop Masks In School After February VacationFriday was the last day many students will be required to wear a mask in school. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

21 hours ago

Boston Lifts Proof Of Vaccine Requirement Effective ImmediatelyWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald spoke with restaurant patrons about the changes.

22 hours ago

Woman Accused Of Stealing Tip Jars ArrestedAviva Kollangi was arrested by police in Concord, New Hampshire after they say she stole tips jars from multiple businesses.

1 day ago

Man Arrested After Stealing Puppies From Seller At GunpointEthan Berlin of Revere was arrested after police say he robbed a dog seller of two puppies in Littleton.

1 day ago

MBTA Crossing Signal Fails To Work Again, Wilmington Officials SayThe railroad crossing arm in Wilmington where a woman was killed by a train failed again, the town said.

1 day ago

WBZ News Update For February 18Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

1 day ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 18Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

City Of Boston Wants To Allow Outdoor Dining In North EndThe makeshift patios along Hanover Street in the North End became a very popular options during the pandemic. So popular that the city wants to allow restaurants to set up outside again. But not everyone is on board.

1 day ago

4 Billerica High School Students Arrested After Gel Blaster Incident Injures Tewksbury TeensFour Billerica High School students were arrested Friday in connection with an incident after a high school basketball game in Tewksbury. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 day ago

Funeral Services Held For Dover-Sherborn HS Student Owen Bingham, Who Was Killed In Car CrashOn Friday, family and friends gathered to remember a student killed in a crash in Dover.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Owners Of Waltham 'Little Queer Library' Say They're Being Targeted Over LGBT BooksFor the second time in two weeks, the ‘Little Queer Library’ in Waltham had all its LGBT literature cleared out, but the curators don’t believe the books are going to their intended readers. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

1 day ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,983 New COVID Cases, 47 Additional DeathsThere are 719 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 776 on Thursday.

1 day ago

Man In Custody After Hitting Boylston Police Officer With Car In Fitchburg While Evading ArrestA man who severely injured a Boylston police officer with his car while evading arrest is now in custody.

1 day ago

Driver Injured By Falling Tree In SudburyA Whitman man was injured after a tree fell on his car in Sudbury Friday. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

1 day ago

Athol Man Charged With Attacking Police During The Capitol RiotsVincent Gillespie, of Athol, is charged with assaulting law enforcement during the Capitol riot.

1 day ago