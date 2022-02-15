Free COVID Tests Are Arriving: What to Know About Expiration Dates, Cold TempsThe federal government’s free COVID test kits have been trickling into mailboxes in the Boston area last week and this week. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

20 minutes ago

Woburn Parent Suing After Teen Allegedly Attacked By Teammates At High SchoolA total of seven students now may face a number of charges including assault and battery and indecent assault and battery. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

24 minutes ago

Newton Daycare Ickids Closes After 'Blackface' IncidentThe ICKids daycare in Newton is closing its doors after backlash over a 'blackface' incident.

25 minutes ago

Boston's Proof Of Vaccine Mandate Could Be Dropped SoonBoston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city's COVID vaccine mandate could be dropped in the next few days. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

26 minutes ago

Keller @ Large: Mayor Michelle Wu Takes On 'Trolls In The Comment Section'Was it valid pushback against vile online comment, or a case of a new mayor losing her cool? WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

34 minutes ago

NH Man Accused Of Stealing Rental Car Insists He's InnocentCharles Doucette said he rented a car from Hertz, properly extending the rental several times. CBS News' Anna Werner reports.

54 minutes ago

Jozy Altidore Excited To Give Revolution Another WeaponWBZ-TV's Levan Reid spoke with Jozy Altidore about his new role with the Revolution.

1 hour ago

New 10-Part Documentary Series On Patriots Dynasty Announced For Apple TV+A 10-part documentary series on the Patriots will be coming soon, as Apple TV+ announced that a 10-part series simply called "The Dynasty" has been ordered.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts No Longer Recommending Face Masks For Everyone IndoorsMasks are now recommended for unvaccinated people and for those with underlying conditions or other risk factors.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 90 Additional COVID Deaths Over 3 Days, 1,459 New CasesAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.09%.

1 hour ago

Somerville Police Searching For Suspects After ShootingThree people have been arrested and police are searching for two more after shots were fired in Somerville.

1 hour ago

How To Address Racial Disparities In Health CareBoston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu explains some of the best ways to help more vulnerable communities.

4 hours ago

Former CFO Of Boston Grand Prix Sentenced To Prison For Tax Fraud SchemeThe former chief financial officer of Boston Grand Prix has been sentenced to four years behind bars for tax fraud.

4 hours ago

Jozy Altidore Excited To Join New England RevolutionJozy Altidore is pumped to be joining the mix in New England, and he isn't even bothered by the cold weather in New England. Levan Reid reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 15, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

5 hours ago

New England Revolution Unveil New LogoThe Revs have a new look!

5 hours ago

Norway Student Discovers Small Boat Launched By Rye, NH Middle Schoolers In 2020A small boat launched in October 2020 by some New Hampshire middle school students that contained photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later — by a sixth grader in Norway.

5 hours ago

Proof Of Two COVID Vaccine Doses Required To Enter Some Boston BusinessesOne gym owner said he would keep their vaccine mandate in place for as long as it works for the business. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

Melrose School Committee To Discuss When They'll End School Mask MandateWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 15Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 15Warm Up Coming; Boston Vaccine Rules Updated; State House To Reopen; School Mask Mandates

10 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 15Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

BU Beats Northeastern 1-0 In Beanpot FinalBoston University beat Northeastern 1-0 in the Beanpot Final. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

19 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

19 hours ago