BU Beats Northeastern 1-0 In Beanpot FinalBoston University beat Northeastern 1-0 in the Beanpot Final. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Local Ukrainians Worried For Family As Russian Invasion Threat GrowsIn Boston, Ukrainians are worried but resolute. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

'Never Had A Normal Year Of School': Parents Frustrated As They Await Mask DecisionsA number of school committee meetings are scheduled across the state to decide the next steps. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For February 14, 2022Fatal head on collision in East Brookfield along Rt. 49; State House to reopen to the public on February 22; Proof of full vaccination soon required to enter indoor venues in Boston; Latest weather forecast.

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 14, 2022Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Minivan Fills With Snow After Sunroof Left Open On 63-Degree DaySaturday was the perfect day for a drive with the windows down and the sunroof open - as long as you remembered to close them up before Sunday's snow.

I-Team's Call For Action Helps Get Refund For $600 Hair Styling Tool After Shipping IssueA Weymouth man spent two months trying to get a refund for a high-end hair styling tool that was stolen from the package. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Boston To Start Requiring 'Proof Of Full Vaccination' For Everyone 12+ In Certain Indoor SpacesThe next phase of Boston's vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces takes effect on February 15.

Massachusetts State House Reopening After Nearly 2 YearsThe Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week for the first time in nearly two years, lawmakers announced on Monday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Girl Scouts Donate 1,000 Cases Of Cookies On Valentine's DayAll of the cookies were donated.

Spinal Implant Could Help Paralyzed People Walk AgainThere are encouraging results from a spinal implant being tested in Switzerland. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Massachusetts Reports 3,863 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days, 66 Additional DeathsAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.00%.

New Hampshire Woman Paralyzed In Sledding Accident Grateful For Outpouring Of SupportA sledding accident changed a New Hampshire woman's life in an instant. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Are Booster Shots Effective After 4 Months? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 QuestionsDr. Mallika Marhall answers your COVID-19 questions.

Developmental Milestones For Infants To Young Kids Updated For First Time In YearsThe CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have revised developmental milestones for young kids to make it easier for families to identify areas of concern.

2 Dead, 1 Injured By Serious Crash On Route 49 In East BrookfieldThose who live nearby say it's a dangerous stretch of road. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

WBZ News Update For February 14, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

Dover-Sherborn High School Students Come Together To Mourn Death Of Owen BinghamWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 14Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

