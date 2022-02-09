The Canadian "Freedom Convoy" is fighting vaccine mandates and other restrictions and the movement could spread across the border. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
Keller @ Large: Trucker Protest In Canada Could Spread Across Border
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News EveningCategories: News, General, Local News, Politics, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
Nonprofit's Virtual Therapy Sessions Have Been Helping Underserved Communities Through PandemicWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For February 9, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Water Main Break Closes Section Of Huntington AvenueThe break has closed Huntington Avenue between Exeter Street and West Newton Street.
81-Year-Old Man Hit By MBTA Bus In WinthropThe man is expected to survive.
Graduate Students File Lawsuit Claiming Harvard University Enabled Sexual HarassmentWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
Keller @ Large: Trucker Protest In Canada Could Spread Across BorderThe Canadian "Freedom Convoy" is fighting vaccine mandates and other restrictions and the movement could spread across the border. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
Do We Need A Second Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID-19 QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Police Search For Suspect In Cambridge Bank RobberyWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports
Small Group Of Protesters Push Past State House Security During Baker News ConferenceWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Motorcyclist 'Happy To Be Alive' After He Was Struck By Uber DriverThe Scituate man and his attorney are now preparing a lawsuit against the driver and Uber saying he shouldn't have been behind the wheel. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Is It Safe For Kids To Take Off Their Masks In Schools?Dr. Mallika Marshall weighs in on dropping the mask mandate in schools.
School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In MassachusettsThe statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools in Massachusetts will be lifted on February 28. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Teen Charged With Setting Fire That Destroyed Vacant Warehouse In EverettWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Husband And Wife Rushed To Hospital After Fire Tears Through Peabody HomeWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ News Update For February 9Massachusetts To End Statewide School Mask Mandate; Man Accused Of Firing Shots Into Hyannis Home; Peabody Couple Injured In Fire; Weather Warm-Up On The Way
Yelp Looking To Hire 'Chief Pizza Officer'Yelp wants to hire its first Chief Pizza Officer to study pizza trends.
NH Sen. Maggie Hassan Calls For Suspension Of Federal Gas TaxNew Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan wants to suspend the federal gas tax in order to combat rising prices.
Yarmouth Man Accused Of Firing Shots Into Hyannis Home While Children Were InsideWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Protesters Push Past Security At Massachusetts State HouseTen protesters pushed past security during Gov. Charlie Baker's news conference at the State House Wednesday morning, WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For February 9Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
3 MBTA Bus Routes In Boston To Be Free Under 2-Year Pilot ProgramWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Mask Mandate For Massachusetts Schools Ending February 28WBZ TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Mask Mandate To Be Lifted For Massachusetts Schools On Feb. 28Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeff Riley discuss the decision to remove mask mandates in Massachusetts schools.
Boston Announces 2-Year Pilot Program That Will Offer Several Fare-Free MBTA RoutesBoston Mayor Wu and transportation officials announce the pilot program.