WBZ Evening News Update For February 4, 2022Boston police officer pleads guilty to sending a ticket after a road rage incident; Nearly 4,200 COVID cases reported in Massachusetts; Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman; Latest forecast.

50 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For February 4Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Boston's Rental Market Bouncing Back, Prices This Year Could 'Break The Records'WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

2 hours ago

Worcester Will Consider Lifting Mask Mandate At Businesses And SchoolsOn Monday, Worcester officials will ask the Board Of Health to lift the indoor mask requirement.

2 hours ago

Coast Guard Rescues An Injured Fisherman Off Cape AnnNew Coast Guard video shows guard members evacuating fisherman from a boat 90 miles off of Cape Ann.

2 hours ago

Boston Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Writing Phony Ticket After Road Rage IncidentChristopher Curtis, 37, was sentenced to one year of probation.

2 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On Winter Olympic BoycottFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China.

2 hours ago

'It Smells Like Feet': Quincy Woman Battles Parosmia After Bout With COVIDWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

Half A Million COVID-19 Tests Stocked At New Hampshire Liquor StoresThere are 500,000 COVID-19 test kits now in stock at New Hampshire's state-run liquor stores.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Tops 1.5M Confirmed COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Continues To DropThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,195 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, putting the state over 1,500,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

2 hours ago

Major Taylor, 'The Jackie Robinson Of Cycling', Honored In Worcester With Museum And MonumentThe cycling superstar spent much of his life in Worcester and he broke records while defeating bias at the same time. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

2 hours ago

Cars Vandalized In South Boston Days After Space Savers Were Supposed To Be RemovedDays after they were supposed to be removed, the battle over space savers has led to vandalism in South Boston. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

2 hours ago

Ice From Truck Smashes Through Woman's Windshield On Route 24A Quincy woman is grateful she escaped unharmed when snow and ice came off the roof of a box truck and smashed into her windshield. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

3 hours ago

Icy Roads Cause Hundreds Of Crashes In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

3 hours ago

Quentin Palfrey Announces Campaign For Massachusetts Attorney GeneralFormer Assistant General Quentin Palfrey is officially running for Massachusetts Attorney General.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 4, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

7 hours ago

Drivers Asked To Stay Off Roads As Freezing Rain Causes Several CrashesWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 4Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Multiple Crashes Reported In Massachusetts As Freezing Rain Continues, 1 Confirmed FatalityWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

8 hours ago

MassDOT Asks Drivers To Stay Off Roads During Freezing Rain FridayWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports from Lexington.

10 hours ago

Freezing Rain Causes Crashes On Massachusetts HighwaysWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports on conditions from Route 495 north in Boxboro Friday morning.

11 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 4Friday Storm Update; COVID Cases Drop In MA; Hopkinton Hit And Run; Icy Roads

11 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For February 4Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago