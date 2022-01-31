Autopsy Completed On Boston Police Officer Found Dead Outside A Home In CantonThe Norfolk County District Attorney says the autopsy conducted on Officer John O'Keefe didn't produce any information that can be released yet.

Home Surveillance Video Captures Slippery Road Crash In Pelham NHOut in Pelham, New Hampshire, an SUV skidded off the road and into a snowbank.

Security Upgrades Planned At South Shore Plaza After Deadly ShootingSouth Shore Plaza in Braintree will be adding additional security measures following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

WBZ News Update For January 31Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

Blizzard Snowfall Helps Boost Business At Blue Hills Ski AreaMore snow allows the ski area to open more trails and book more lessons. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Local Researchers Able To Regrow Frog's Amputated LegScientists at Harvard and Tufts were able to trigger the regrowth of a frog's amputated leg.

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 31Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Reminder To Scrap Snow Off The Top Of Your CarSkyeye found some drivers with snow and ice on their roofs as they drove down I-93 and I-95 on Monday.

Methuen DPW Worker Clearing Snow During Blizzard Helps Family Escape Burning HomeAn alert Department of Public Works employee helped a Methuen family safely escape their home after a fire started during Saturday’s powerful snowstorm. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Signs Caused Panic In Boston 15 Years Ago MondayThe panic on Jan. 31, 2007, was caused by two artists who placed about three dozen signs of a cartoon character making an obscene gesture in and around Boston.

Boardwalk In Sandwich Washed Away After BlizzardThe boardwalk is Sandwich will have to undergo major repairs before anyone can use it again.

Poker Tables Reopen At Encore CasinoPlayers will have to reserve a spot at a table ahead of time.

VIDEO: Flock Of Turkeys Block Ambulance In DorchesterThe wild turkeys in Boston don't take orders from anyone - even emergency vehicles.

Fatal Tyngsboro Fire Believed To Be Accidental, 30-Year-Old Victim IdentifiedThe fire started with an immersion water heater and ignited combustible items nearby.

Woman Left With Potentially Life-Threatening Injuries After NH Snowmobile CrashThe woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

36-Year-Old Woman Suffers Traumatic Injuries After Sledding Accident In Londonderry, NHHer injuries were so severe that a Boston Med Flight was requested.

Lynn Man Says Snowbank Blocked Off His Street During Saturday's BlizzardWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Massachusetts Reports 12,127 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days, 83 Additional DeathsAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 7.43%.

Several Massachusetts Schools Close Monday To Allow Extra Time For Snow RemovalWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

WBZ News Update For January 31, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

Snow Cleanup Far From Over In Boston After Weekend BlizzardCrews will spend Monday focusing on clearing crosswalks and curbs. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 31Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Crash On Route 495 In MansfieldWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

11 People Displaced After Fire Rips Through Fall River Apartment BuildingFirefighters battle blizzard conditions while flames tore through a home on Irving Street home Saturday.

