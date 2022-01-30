WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Plum Island Residents Worried About Coastal Flooding From Storm
Program: WBZ News WeekendsCategories: News, Local News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
Blizzard Of 2022 Marks Second-Biggest Snowstorm In Boston In JanuaryWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
'I Miss The Summer': Norton, Rockland Hit With Over Two Feet Of SnowWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
After Getting 23.5 Inches Of Snow, Boston Residents And Snow Plows Continue CleanupWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
'Crazy Show Down Here': Power Company Trucks Stuck In Scituate During BlizzardWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.
Blizzard Of 2022 Brings Sandwich Winds Up To 70-75 MPH, 20 Inches Of SnowWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
Conflicting Reports On Whether Tom Brady Is RetiringWBZ TV's Lisa Hughes and David Wade report.
WBZ Evening Forecast For January 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
'We're Worried About It': Plum Island Residents Along Water Concerned About Coastal Flooding During SnowstormWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
'Welcome To New England': Kids In Natick Enjoy Snowfall, Go SleddingWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
'It's Really Insane': Norton Hit With Roughly Two Feet Of Snow During Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports from Norton.
About 1,200 Scituate Homes Were Without Power; National Grid & Eversource Trucks Get Stuck In SnowWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports from Scituate.
Sandwich Snow Conditions Improving, But Blizzard Conditions Still PresentWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
Sights And Sounds From Copley Square During Saturday's Nor'easterWBZ-TV cameraman Terry McNamara captured what it was like to be in Copley Square during Saturday's Nor'easter.
MBTA GM Steve Poftak Says 20 To 25 Buses Stuck After 'Extraordinary Snowfall'MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said on Saturday that buses are currently his biggest worry as snow continues to pound Massachusetts.
Gov. Baker Says Sunday Will Be A "Very Long Day' Of Snow Cleanup Across MassachusettsMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wants people to stay off the roads until Sunday because of the drifting snow from the nor’easter and plow drivers needing time to clear off streets and highways.
'It's Slow': Man Pedals Fat Bike In Boston With Heavy Snow Coming DownWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports from Boston.
Newburyport Residents Concerned About Coastal Flooding From Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
National Grid Truck In Scituate Stuck In Snow While Trying To Restore Power LinesWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports from Scituate.
'It's Like A Ghost Town': High Snow Banks Forming, Few Drivers On The Road In NortonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports from Norton.
'It's Sending Shockwaves Throughout The National Football League,' WBZ's Steve Burton Says Of Tom Brady RetirementWBZ TV's Steve Burton and Levan Reid react to the news of Tom Brady's retirement.
'It's A Sad Day For All Of New England,' WBZ-TV's Dan Roche Says Of Tom Brady RetirementWBZ TV's Dan Roche and Levan Reid react to the news of Tom Brady's retirement Saturday.
WBZ Mid-Afternoon Forecast For January 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.