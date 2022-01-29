MBTA GM Steve Poftak Says 20 To 25 Buses Stuck After 'Extraordinary Snowfall'MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said on Saturday that buses are currently his biggest worry as snow continues to pound Massachusetts.

4 minutes ago

Gov. Baker Says Sunday Will Be A "Very Long Day' Of Snow Cleanup Across MassachusettsMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wants people to stay off the roads until Sunday because of the drifting snow from the nor’easter and plow drivers needing time to clear off streets and highways.

29 minutes ago

'It's Slow': Man Peddles Fat Bike In Boston With Heavy Snow Coming DownWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports from Boston.

1 hour ago

Newburyport Residents Concerned About Coastal Flooding From Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

1 hour ago

National Grid Truck In Scituate Stuck In Snow While Trying To Restore Power LinesWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports from Scituate.

2 hours ago

'It's Like A Ghost Town': High Snow Banks Forming, Few Drivers On The Road In NortonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports from Norton.

2 hours ago

'It's Sending Shockwaves Throughout The National Football League,' WBZ's Steve Burton Says Of Tom Brady RetirementWBZ TV's Steve Burton and Levan Reid react to the news of Tom Brady's retirement.

2 hours ago

'It's A Sad Day For All Of New England,' WBZ-TV's Dan Roche Says Of Tom Brady RetirementWBZ TV's Dan Roche and Levan Reid react to the news of Tom Brady's retirement Saturday.

3 hours ago

Saturday Storm Brings More Snow To Boston In One Day Than A Typical JanuaryWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski said more snow has fallen in Boston during Saturday's storm than the city typically sees in January.

3 hours ago

Tom Brady Is Officially Retiring From Football After 22 Seasons, According To ESPNWBZ TV's David Wade and Lisa Hughes report.

3 hours ago

Jim Cantore From The Weather Channel Gives Storm Update From BostonJim Cantore and Eric Fisher discuss the intense but fluffy snowfall in Boston.

3 hours ago

Kids, Young Adults Enjoying Rising Snow Drifts In NatickWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

4 hours ago

Storm Coverage Round Up From The WBZ-TV TeamOur team of meteorologists and reporters are spread across the region covering the storm.

4 hours ago

Unique Perspective: Riding Out The Storm In A Boston Harbor LighthouseThe Graves Light owner was able to share a unique view of waves crashing into the island.

4 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 29Eric Fisher and Zack Green have your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Scituate Roads Flooded, Covered In Snow During Massive StormWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

6 hours ago

Retired WBZ Legend Barry Burbank Returns To Talk SnowBarry Burbank was a special guest during WBZ's blizzard coverage Saturday.

6 hours ago

MEMA Director: Power Restoration Is A Challenge Until Storm PassesMEMA Director Dawn Brantley says it is hard for anyone, including power crews, to drive in this storm.

6 hours ago

Why Is My Toilet Water Moving? It's Storm RelatedMeteorologist Eric Fisher explains why the water in your toilet may be moving around in an odd way on Saturday.

7 hours ago

WBZ Storm Coverage During January 29 BizzardThe WBZ weather team and reporters are spread throughout the region as a blizzard bears down on the region.

7 hours ago

'Dr. Doom Of The Weather' Weather Channel's Jim Cantore Covering The Blizzard In BostonJim Cantore showed off the "incredible drifts" piling up in Boston.

7 hours ago

Wind, Snow Creates Whiteout Conditions In RevereIt's important for drivers to stay off the roads if possible. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

7 hours ago

Brutal But Beautiful: Florida Teen Visiting Colleges In Boston Experiences Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton talks to a young man who was wearing shorts in Orlando, Florida just 24 hours ago.

7 hours ago