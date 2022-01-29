WBZ Midday Forecast For January 29Eric Fisher and Zack Green have your latest weather forecast.

Scituate Roads Flooded, Covered In Snow During Massive StormWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Retired WBZ Legend Barry Burbank Returns To Talk SnowBarry Burbank was a special guest during WBZ's blizzard coverage Saturday.

MEMA Director: Power Restoration Is A Challenge Until Storm PassesMEMA Director Dawn Brantley says it is hard for anyone, including power crews, to drive in this storm.

Why Is My Toilet Water Moving? It's Storm RelatedMeteorologist Eric Fisher explains why the water in your toilet may be moving around in an odd way on Saturday.

WBZ Storm Coverage During January 29 BizzardThe WBZ weather team and reporters are spread throughout the region as a blizzard bears down on the region.

'Dr. Doom Of The Weather' Weather Channel's Jim Cantore Covering The Blizzard In BostonJim Cantore showed off the "incredible drifts" piling up in Boston.

Wind, Snow Creates Whiteout Conditions In RevereIt's important for drivers to stay off the roads if possible. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Brutal But Beautiful: Florida Teen Visiting Colleges In Boston Experiences Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Paul Burton talks to a young man who was wearing shorts in Orlando, Florida just 24 hours ago.

Brockton City Employees Working To Stay Ahead Of The StormWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni spoke with one custodian.

'Oh So Fluffy' Snow Falling In Boston For Potentially Historic StormWBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski explains that visibility is low in Boston as wind gusts blow fluffy snow around.

Heavy Winter Storm Batters Southern New EnglandWBZ meteorologists and reporters are across the area bringing you the latest severe weather conditions.

Mayor Wu: 'We're Ready, We've Been Preparing For Days'Mayor Wu said she is monitoring the snow situation from City Hall.

Planning To Use Public Transportation During The Storm? What You Need To KnowThe MBTA is running on a reduced schedule on Saturday. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joins WBZ-TV live.

WBZ Morning Forecast For January 29Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Saturday's Snow Is Like An 'English Muffin With Some Jam,' According To One Plow DriverWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler interviews snow plow truck driver Andy Barr.

Waves Breach Sea Wall In Scituate Before High TideWBZ-TV's Beth Germano said the winds were making it difficult to stand up straight.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

Flooding Concerns On Cape Cod As Nor'easter ApproachesWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports from Sandwich.

South Shore Communities Brace For Nor'easterResidents and first responders in South Shore communities were busy getting ready for the nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Snow Emergency In Boston; Gov. Baker Urges People Not To TravelWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Boston.

Worcester Residents Prepare For BlizzardPeople were out making last minute purchases to get ready for the blizzard. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For January 28, 2022Latest on potentially historic nor'easter; Braintree police are searching for a teen suspect in a deadly mall shooting; Devin McCourty reportedly planning to return to Patriots.

Power Crews Arrive From As Far As Canada, Florida Ahead Of Nor'easterEversource says crews won't be able to restore power until weather conditions are safe to work in. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

