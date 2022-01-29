Mayor Wu: 'We're Ready, We've Been Preparing For Days'Mayor Wu said she is monitoring the snow situation from City Hall.

36 minutes ago

Planning To Use Public Transportation During The Storm? What You Need To KnowThe MBTA is running on a reduced schedule on Saturday. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak joins WBZ-TV live.

44 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For January 29Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

51 minutes ago

Saturday's Snow Is Like An 'English Muffin With Some Jam,' According To One Plow DriverWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler interviews snow plow truck driver Andy Barr.

1 hour ago

Waves Breach Sea Wall In Scituate Before High TideWBZ-TV's Beth Germano said the winds were making it difficult to stand up straight.

1 hour ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Flooding Concerns On Cape Cod As Nor'easter ApproachesWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports from Sandwich.

10 hours ago

South Shore Communities Brace For Nor'easterResidents and first responders in South Shore communities were busy getting ready for the nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

10 hours ago

Snow Emergency In Boston; Gov. Baker Urges People Not To TravelWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Boston.

10 hours ago

Worcester Residents Prepare For BlizzardPeople were out making last minute purchases to get ready for the blizzard. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For January 28, 2022Latest on potentially historic nor'easter; Braintree police are searching for a teen suspect in a deadly mall shooting; Devin McCourty reportedly planning to return to Patriots.

14 hours ago

Power Crews Arrive From As Far As Canada, Florida Ahead Of Nor'easterEversource says crews won't be able to restore power until weather conditions are safe to work in. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

14 hours ago

Couple Saving Money For Wedding Offers To Shovel Snowy Driveways In NeedhamAs of now, they’re scheduled to shovel 12 driveways in Needham. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 28, 2022Eric Fisher has an update on the nor'easter arriving Saturday.

15 hours ago

Truro Home In Danger Of Collapsing Will Be Moved After StormA Cape Cod home that is in danger of collapsing will be moved after the storm on Saturday.

15 hours ago

Julius Hammond-Desir Of Maynard Identified As Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting SuspectA murder arrest warrant has been issued for Julius Hammond-Desir on Friday.

15 hours ago

Gov. Baker Urges Mass. Residents To 'Stay Off The Roads' During Nor'easter SaturdayGov. Charlie Baker provided an update on Saturday's nor'easter. Massachusetts residents are being urged to stay home during the storm due to blizzard conditions.

16 hours ago

'Hurricane Hunters' To Fly Through Powerful Nor'easter Impacting New EnglandWhile Massachusetts residents will weather Saturday's nor'easter from ground level, the Air Force's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron will have a different perspective.

16 hours ago

Coast Guard Prepared For Nor'easter On Cape CodCoast Guard Petty Officer Sean Driscoll discusses preparations ahead of the nor'easter.

16 hours ago

'Stay Home': Worcester City Workers Prepare For Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

16 hours ago

Fire Officials Give Homeowner Safety Tips Ahead Of SnowstormGenerators should be at least 15 feet away from your home. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 28Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Boston Declares Snow Emergency Ahead Of Potentially Historic Nor'easterHundreds of pieces of equipment will be used to clear roads and sidewalks during and after the storm. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

South Shore Warns Those In Low-Lying Areas To Evacuate Before Saturday's SnowstormWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago