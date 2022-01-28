WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

55 minutes ago

Flooding Concerns On Cape Cod As Nor'easter ApproachesWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports from Sandwich.

57 minutes ago

South Shore Communities Brace For Nor'easterResidents and first responders in South Shore communities were busy getting ready for the nor'easter. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

1 hour ago

Snow Emergency In Boston; Gov. Baker Urges People Not To TravelWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports from Boston.

1 hour ago

Worcester Residents Prepare For BlizzardPeople were out making last minute purchases to get ready for the blizzard. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For January 28, 2022Latest on potentially historic nor'easter; Braintree police are searching for a teen suspect in a deadly mall shooting; Devin McCourty reportedly planning to return to Patriots.

6 hours ago

Power Crews Arrive From As Far As Canada, Florida Ahead Of Nor'easterEversource says crews won't be able to restore power until weather conditions are safe to work in. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

6 hours ago

Couple Saving Money For Wedding Offers To Shovel Snowy Driveways In NeedhamAs of now, they’re scheduled to shovel 12 driveways in Needham. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 28, 2022Eric Fisher has an update on the nor'easter arriving Saturday.

6 hours ago

Truro Home In Danger Of Collapsing Will Be Moved After StormA Cape Cod home that is in danger of collapsing will be moved after the storm on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Julius Hammond-Desir Of Maynard Identified As Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting SuspectA murder arrest warrant has been issued for Julius Hammond-Desir on Friday.

7 hours ago

Gov. Baker Urges Mass. Residents To 'Stay Off The Roads' During Nor'easter SaturdayGov. Charlie Baker provided an update on Saturday's nor'easter. Massachusetts residents are being urged to stay home during the storm due to blizzard conditions.

7 hours ago

'Hurricane Hunters' To Fly Through Powerful Nor'easter Impacting New EnglandWhile Massachusetts residents will weather Saturday's nor'easter from ground level, the Air Force's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron will have a different perspective.

7 hours ago

Coast Guard Prepared For Nor'easter On Cape CodCoast Guard Petty Officer Sean Driscoll discusses preparations ahead of the nor'easter.

8 hours ago

'Stay Home': Worcester City Workers Prepare For Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

8 hours ago

Fire Officials Give Homeowner Safety Tips Ahead Of SnowstormGenerators should be at least 15 feet away from your home. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 28Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Boston Declares Snow Emergency Ahead Of Potentially Historic Nor'easterHundreds of pieces of equipment will be used to clear roads and sidewalks during and after the storm. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

8 hours ago

South Shore Warns Those In Low-Lying Areas To Evacuate Before Saturday's SnowstormWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

8 hours ago

Air Force's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron To Measure Impact Of Saturday's Nor'easterWhile Massachusetts residents will weather Saturday's nor'easter from ground level, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron will have a different perspective. The squadron is widely known as "Hurricane Hunters,' but in this case, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Withee's team will be flying into the developing storm in the next few days.

10 hours ago

Raw Video: Crews Use Conveyor Belt To Build Sand Barrier On Mashpee Beach Ahead Of Nor'easterSkyEye was over the coast of Mashpee Friday afternoon as a sand barrier was built to protect the shore ahead of Saturday's potentially historic storm.

11 hours ago

Samantha Schwartz, Accused Of Hiding South Shore Plaza Shooting Suspect, ArraignedAn Attleboro woman has been charged with helping a gunman escape from the South Shore Plaza in Braintree last weekend.

11 hours ago

21,686 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last WeekThat's down from last week, when there were 32,909 cases.

12 hours ago

How To Prepare For Power OutagesHere is how you and your family can prepare for the power outages that could come with Saturday's snowstorm.

12 hours ago