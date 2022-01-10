Firefighters Battle Fire At Laundromat, Apartment Building In MaldenCrews were battling a fire on Grove Street in Malden.

WBZ Evening News Update For January 10, 2022Manchester, NH police investigating at home where missing girl once lived; Dept. of Education extends mask mandate for schools; MBTA warning of possible delays due to cold weather; Latest weather forecast.

Teenager Creates Website To Find Rapid Tests In Your CommunityA Chicago area teenager has taken all of the guesswork out of the search for COVID tests. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 10Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

MBTA Says Delays Possible Due To Bitter Cold And Staffing Issues Linked To COVID-19WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

End Of An Era: Somerville Liquor Store With Funny Signs On McGrath Highway MovingSav-Mor Liquors is moving to Assembly Square.

Massachusetts Changing How It Reports COVID HospitalizationsThe state will now distinguish patients admitted to the hospital for COVID compared to those hospitalized for other reasons who then test positive.

College Students Return To Campus Amid COVID SurgeSchool officials are working to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

MA Residents Can Access COVID Vaccine Record Online With New Tool Launched By StateThe electronic record shows the same information that is on the paper vaccine card.

Harmony Montgomery's Relatives Say The System Failed The Missing GirlInvestigators returned Monday to a Manchester, N.H. home where missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery once lived, hoping to find clues to where she might be. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Massachusetts Reports 60,986 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days, 53 Additional DeathsAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 22.39%.

WBZ News Update For January 10, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

Police Continue Searching NH Home Where Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Once LivedHarmony Montgomery hasn't been seen since 2019, but was only recently reported missing.

Boston Working To Move Remaining 62 People From Mass And Cass By Wednesday DeadlineWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Mask Mandates At Massachusetts Schools Extended Until February 28Mask mandates at Massachusetts public schools have been extended.

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 10Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Rachael Rollins Sworn In As US Attorney For MassachusettsRachael Rollins is now officially the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

MBTA Says Delays Possible Due To Bitter ColdThe MBTA says riders should be prepared for delays this week because of the bitter cold.

Boston Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Frigid TemperaturesMayor Michelle Wu explains the decision to keep schools closed on Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Updates On Efforts To Clear Encampments From Mass and CassBoston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is working to clear the area by Wednesday.

Cloth Masks Not Protective Enough Against Omicron COVID Variant, Expert SaysWith the Omicron variant spreading so easily, at least one expert says cloth masks just don't cut it anymore. WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Rachael Rollins To Be Sworn In As US Attorney For Massachusetts MondaySuffolk County DA Rachael Rollins will be sworn in as US Attorney for Massachusetts on Monday.

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For January 10Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

