WBZ Evening News Update For December 8, 2021Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins confirmed as next U.S. Attorney for MA; MBTA announces service cuts due to lack of drivers; Worcester homeowner surrenders nearly 40 animals to MSPCA; Latest forecast.

23 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 8, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

26 minutes ago

National Guard Called In To Help Overwhelmed New Hampshire HospitalsWBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

39 minutes ago

Concerns About Flu Surge On Top Of COVID Surge Have Doctors Braced For Busy SeasonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

44 minutes ago

Revere City Council Recognizes I-Team For Reports On Parking MetersThe WBZ I-Team and chief investigator Cheryl Fiandaca got special recognition for their work investigating the parking meters the state installed and then removed on Revere Beach.

47 minutes ago

Cloud Nine Toys In Sudbury Closing After 40 YearsThis holiday season will be the last for the Sudbury toy store, as the owners retire after decades of bringing joy to the community. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

1 hour ago

MBTA Making Service Cuts Due To Bus Driver ShortageWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Vaccine Numbers Show Millions Opting Out Of Third ShotWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

1 hour ago

Holden Woman Recovering After Knee Surgery Delayed Twice Due To Pandemic, Staffing ShortagesThere is a standing order from the Baker administration to reduce non-emergency surgeries due to staffing and bed shortages. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Bentley And Emerson Colleges Will Require COVID Booster For Spring SemesterWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Why Rachael Rollins' Confirmation Was So DivisiveJust minutes before the final Senate vote, Republicans were still hard at work painting Rachael Rollins as an extremist. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Mac Jones Ready To Spend His Bye Week Watching A Lot Of FootballMac Jones won't be playing football this weekend, but his bye week will include plenty of football. Just don't ask him for his personal plans.

3 hours ago

Keller: What To Expect From Rachael Rollins As US AttorneyWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller reacts to the confirmation of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins as US Attorney for Massachusetts.

3 hours ago

40 Animals Surrendered To The MSPCA From A Worcester HomeThe MSPCA-Angell says a Worcester homeowner gave up 23 chickens, seven ducks and eight rabbits voluntarily after becoming overwhelmed with how much they needed.

7 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 8, 2021Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For December 8Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Taylor Twellman On Carles Gil's MVP, Expectations For Revolution In 2022Revolution great Taylor Twellman says that the 2022 season is the most important in franchise history for the Revs. He also touches on Carles Gil's MVP -- and ceiling with the team -- and is confident that the club will get a soccer-only stadium in Boston sometime soon.

7 hours ago

2 Men Killed In Shooting Outside Worcester BarTwo men were shot and killed early Wednesday morning outside of a Worcester bar.

7 hours ago

Large Fire Engulfs Schnitzer Scrap Metal Site In EverettA large fire engulfed the building of a steel company in Everett on Wednesday morning. WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

7 hours ago

UNH Student Vincenzo Lirosi's Death Ruled As Accidental DrowningDurham Police said Wednesday that the death of 22-year-old UNH student Vincenzo Lirozi has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

7 hours ago

Senate Expected To Vote On Rachael Rollins US Attorney NominationThe Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins as the next US Attorney.

7 hours ago

Everett Fire Chief And Schnitzer VP Of Public Affairs Share Update On Wednesday's FireEverett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple and Vice President of Public Affairs for Schnitzer Steel Colin Kelly spoke about Wednesday morning's fire at the Schnitzer scrap metal site in Everett.

8 hours ago