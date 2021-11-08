Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Shares Visions For Future Of BostonBoston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu discussed her plans for the city in a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes.

9 minutes ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

13 minutes ago

Danvers Hockey Team Accused Of Hazing, Racist IncidentsThe allegations involve racist and homophobic incidents in the high school locker room. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

43 minutes ago

Hundreds Of Kids Ages 5-11 Get Vaccinated At Littleton School ClinicThe town called upon the Department of Public Health’s “Vax Bus” to accommodate hundreds of additional families who wanted a first dose for their kids. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

1 hour ago

Driver Held Without Bail After Fatal Sharon CrashA Wrentham man is accused of driving erratically before a fatal crash in Sharon. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

2 hours ago

Couples Reunited At Logan Airport After Travel Ban LiftedAt Logan airport Monday, there were many tearful reunions with people seeing their loved ones for the first time in months, some even years. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For November 8NH Man accused of killing grandmother will face judge; Mass. National Guard members no longer driving kids to school; Latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Not Ready To Lift Mask MandateBoston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu discussed the city's mask mandate in an interview with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For November 8Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Dartmouth High School Marching Band Wins 5th Consecutive National ChampionshipThe Dartmouth High School marching band knows a little something about winning, and they’ve got the hardware to prove it. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.40 Per Gallon On AverageThe changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices.

6 hours ago

Nashua Man Charged With Stabbing Grandmother To DeathJacob Abraham of Nashua was arrested in Lowell on Friday in connection to the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin.

6 hours ago

I-Team's Call For Action Gets JetBlue To Refund Man's Airfare After Wife Dies Before TripA Dedham man who recently lost his wife, canceled a flight they planned, but the airline refused to refund the money. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

6 hours ago

Should I Get A Pfizer Booster Instead Of Moderna? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

6 hours ago

Heating Assistance Programs Prepare To Help Clients With High Bills This WinterLocal heating assistance programs are preparing to help their clients as the U.S. Government predicts there will be higher bills for heating this winter.

6 hours ago

One-On-One With Michelle WuBoston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu spoke with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes about her quick transition to power.

6 hours ago

WBZ's Lisa Hughes Honored With Ted Williams Globe And Anchor AwardAt their birthday celebration, WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes was presented with the Ted Williams Globe and Anchor Award.

6 hours ago

International Travel Restrictions Lifted, Reunions Take Place At Terminal EWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

Football Program Suspended At Southeastern Regional High SchoolThe football program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School is being suspended, due to issues during a game against Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School.

7 hours ago

Driver Held Without Bail In Crash That Killed Sharon ManState Police identified the Nissan driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Snyder of Wrentham. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here's The 2021 CBS Holiday Special ScheduleThe holidays are upon us - and 'tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Transit Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Racial Slurs, Throwing Bottle At Woman And Child On Red LineTransit Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly directed racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman while she rode an MBTA train with a one-year-old.

11 hours ago

Driver Accused Of Speeding Past Trooper On Route 1 Now Charged In Crash That Killed Young Sharon ManNicholas Snyder of Wrentham is facing multiple charges including motor vehicle homicide.

11 hours ago

WBZ News Update For November 8, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

11 hours ago