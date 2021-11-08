Heating Assistance Programs Prepare To Help Clients With High Bills This WinterLocal heating assistance programs are preparing to help their clients as the U.S. Government predicts there will be higher bills for heating this winter.

One-On-One With Michelle WuBoston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu spoke with WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes about her quick transition to power.

WBZ's Lisa Hughes Honored With Ted Williams Globe And Anchor AwardAt their birthday celebration, WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes was presented with the Ted Williams Globe and Anchor Award.

International Travel Restrictions Lifted, Reunions Take Place At Terminal EWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Football Program Suspended At Southeastern Regional High SchoolThe football program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School is being suspended, due to issues during a game against Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School.

Driver Held Without Bail In Crash That Killed Sharon ManState Police identified the Nissan driver as 22-year-old Nicholas Snyder of Wrentham. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here's The 2021 CBS Holiday Special ScheduleThe holidays are upon us - and 'tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. Katie Johnston reports.

Transit Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Racial Slurs, Throwing Bottle At Woman And Child On Red LineTransit Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly directed racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman while she rode an MBTA train with a one-year-old.

Driver Accused Of Speeding Past Trooper On Route 1 Now Charged In Crash That Killed Young Sharon ManNicholas Snyder of Wrentham is facing multiple charges including motor vehicle homicide.

WBZ News Update For November 8, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

Nashua Man Charged With Murdering Grandmother Pleads Not GuiltyA New Hampshire man was arraigned Monday, accused of murdering his own grandmother.

WBZ Midday Forecast For November 8Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Some Henderson School Students Returning To Class Days After Principal AttackedWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Pfizer Expected To Seek Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For People 18 And OlderWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 Arrested As Counter-Protesters Meet Super Happy Fun America Rally On Boston CommonWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

State Police Called Off Chase Moments Before Deadly Sharon CrashA trooper began pursuing the car but then the chase was called off shortly thereafter.

Shalane Flanagan Runs New York City Marathon To Complete 6 World Majors In 42 DaysMarblehead native Shalane Flanagan saved her best for last in her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days.

WBZ News Update For November 8Henderson Students Return; NH Fire Capt. Severely Burned; Boston Marathon Registration Opens; 7-Day Forecast

The Most Popular Thanksgiving Sides By StateMashed potatoes was the most popular Thanksgiving side in many states, including Massachusetts.

Gas Prices Could Rise Higher Amid Predictions Of Crude Oil SpikeThere are new concerns that gas prices could eventually top $4.

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For November 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

International Travel Bans Lifted As Fully Vaccinated Non U.S. Citizens Can Enter CountryWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Lowell Grandmother Earns College DegreeThe 67-year-old woman said she wanted to show her grandchildren it's never too late to follow your dreams.

