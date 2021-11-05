Celtics Will Be Cautious With Jaylen Brown After He Left Win Over Heat With Hamstring TightnessThe Celtics got their best win of the season on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost.

Patriots-Panthers Week 9 PredictionsWill the good times keep rolling in New England? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their predictions for Sunday's Patriots-Panthers tilt!

Kyle Schwarber Is A Free Agent After Declining Mutual Option With Red SoxKyle Schwarber was a big hit for the Red Sox down the stretch. But now "Kyle from Waltham" is reportedly a free agent.

Celtics Get A Signature Win Over Heat Thanks To Strong Defense, Bench PlayThe Celtics had trouble winning any game to start the season, let alone securing a "signature" win. That changed Thursday night in Miami.

Patrice Bergeron Bursts Out Of Scoring Slump With Four-Goal NightPatrice Bergeron had zero goals heading into Thursday night's showdown with the Red Wings at TD Garden. But by the end of the second period, the Bruins captain had already secured his seventh career hat trick.