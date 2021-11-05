DIY Fenway Park: Wisconsin Family Creates Replica Boston Ballpark In Their BackyardFenway in the Midwest?? A Wisconsin family created a replica of the iconic ballpark in their backyard

5 minutes ago

DIY Fenway Park: Wisconsin Family Creates Replica Boston Ballpark In Their BackyardFenway in the Midwest?? A Wisconsin family created a replica of the iconic ballpark in their backyard.

1 hour ago

Man Walking Dog Hit By Car In Quincy, Dog DiesWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

2 hours ago

Pfizer Says Its Experimental COVID-19 Pill Reduces Risk Of Hospitalization, DeathWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For November 5Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For November 5Safety plan following school principal attack; Missing plane found; Pediatric vaccine locations expand

2 hours ago

Pan-Mass Challenge Raises More Money With Less Riders In 2021 RideWBZ TV's Lisa Hughes talked to PMC Founder Billy Starr about the $64 million raised from this year's ride and how it will help cancer patients and researchers.

2 hours ago

To Do List: Great Pumpkin Chuck, Ping Pong Club, Diwali CelebrationWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

4 hours ago

Henderson School Safety Plan Expected Friday After Brutal Attack On Principal Patricia LampronWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For November 5Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Pete Frates' Personal Sports Items Up For Auction To Benefit ALS PatientsItems that belonged to Pete Frates who helped popularize the ALS ice bucket challenge, are being auctioned.

11 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

I-Team: 'Holy God, I Killed My Own Son,' Former Cult Leader Jacques Robidoux Wants To Help Others Avoid Mind ControlFrom behind prison walls, Jacques Robidoux is focused on helping others avoid the trap he says his own mind got tangled up in. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

12 hours ago

Classes Canceled For Second Day After Principal Attacked At Dorchester SchoolA 16-year-old girl was arraigned Thursday in Dorchester Juvenile Court on assault and battery charges. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

12 hours ago

Fans Pay Respects To Jerry Remy At WakeFans shared fond memories of Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy at a public wake in Waltham. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

Some Mass. School Districts Will Host COVID Vaccine Clinics For Kids 5-11Cities and towns like Salem, Cambridge, and Littleton have already announced vaccine clinics to be held for the younger age group at their schools. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

WBZ News Update For November 4, 2021Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

16 hours ago

Wormtown Brewery's 'Worcester's Finest' Honors Fallen Police Officer Manny FamiliaWormtown Brewery released “Worcester’s Finest”, donating 100% of the proceeds to the Familia Family Memorial Fund and the 267 Foundation. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For November 4Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Some Massachusetts Towns Offering Hourly Rates Of $150 Or More For Plow Drivers Due To ShortagesThere is a shortage of plow drivers in some towns across Massachusetts, and some towns are now offering to pay big bucks this winter.

17 hours ago

Massachusetts Pushes To Get Young Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19Governor Charlie Baker said there are now more than 500 locations in Massachusetts that will have Pfizer's COVID-19 pediatric vaccines, now that children ages 5-to-11 are eligible for it. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

17 hours ago

Principal Attacked At Dorchester School; Student Charged In AssaultA 16-year-old girl allegedly attacked the principal and another staff member at the Henderson School in Dorchester. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago

'Not Normal Conditions': Cranberry Farmer Says Climate Change Has Made Harvesting More DifficultCranberries are one of New England’s native and quintessential crops, but now they're facing real weather challenges in our warming climate. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

17 hours ago

American Girl Dolls, Risk And Sand Inducted Into Toy Hall Of FameAmerican Girl Dolls, the board game Risk, and sand were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame Thursday.

17 hours ago