Annissa Essaibi George Concedes In Historic Race For Boston MayorMichelle Wu will be the new mayor of Boston after defeating fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

3 minutes ago

Michelle Wu Wins Historic Race To Become Mayor Of BostonCity Councilor Michelle Wu defeated Annissa Essaibi George to become the new Mayor of Boston. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

15 minutes ago

Full Election Night Speech By New Boston Mayor Michelle WuMichelle Wu has been elected next Mayor of Boston.

24 minutes ago

Car Belonging To Judith Chartier, Chelmsford Woman Missing Since 1982, Found In Concord RiverJudith Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica around 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982.

3 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For November 2, 2021Man sentenced to 3-4 years in prison for deadly Quincy bar fight; All runners required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for 2021 Boston Marathon; Special baby shower honoring military families at Gillette Stadium; Latest Boston forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For November 2Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Winchendon American Legion Post To Sell Norman Rockwell Original To Raise Funds For RepairsAmazingly for 35 years, the original painting hung not far from the front door, with members of the Post assuming it was a replica— and unaware of its value. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

5 hours ago

Pediatricians Ready To Roll Out Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Kids Once Approved By CDCAt Framingham Pediatrics, parents and children are inquiring about the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

5 hours ago

Newton Man Arrested After Firearms Found In Boston Hotel RoomA Newton man was arrested after police say he checked into a Boston hotel with high-capacity illegal weapons.

5 hours ago

Opening Night For Hadestown In Boston Set For WednesdayThe eight-time Tony award-winning musical tells the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a world where music has the power to heal.

5 hours ago

Patriots Foundation Hosts Baby Shower For Military FamiliesFamilies were gifted everything they need to welcome a new baby.

6 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Election Night PreviewWBZ political analyst Jon Keller shares what he watching for as the polls close.

6 hours ago

Santa Will Be Arriving Soon At Malls Across Massachusetts For Family PhotosChristmas may seem like a long ways away, but Santa will soon be taking time out of his busy schedule to take family photos at malls across Massachusetts. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

'A Little Unnerving': Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In SalisburyA bank robbery suspect was captured on camera after crashing in Salisbury. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

2 New Hampshire Roofers Seriously Hurt When Ladder Touches Power LineThe men suffered life-threatening injuries.

6 hours ago

Annissa Essaibi George Feeling 'Ready' Hours Before Polls Close In Boston Mayoral RaceWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

6 hours ago

Matthew Potter Sentenced To 3-4 Years For Deadly 2019 Fight in QuincyA jury found Matthew Potter guilty Tuesday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case of a deadly bar fight in Quincy that killed Christopher McCallum.

6 hours ago

Boston Voters Head To The Polls On Election DayBoston voters are deciding between City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George for the next mayor of the city. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

6 hours ago

Michelle Wu Campaigns On Election Day In BostonWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

6 hours ago

Worcester Gymnast Is First American To Win Gold For Pommel Horse At World ChampionshipsThe last time any American placed in this event was in 2006.

7 hours ago

Victim Impact Statements In Deadly Quincy Bar FightFamily members read victim impact statements after Matthew Potter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Christopher McCallum's death.

8 hours ago

Missing Hiker Akif Qutab's Body Found In Leominster State ForestThe body of missing hiker Akif Qutab was found Tuesday morning in Leominster State Forest following an extensive search.

8 hours ago

Matthew Potter Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter In 2019 Fight Outside Quincy American Legion PostA jury found Matthew Potter guilty Tuesday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case of a deadly bar fight in Quincy that killed Christopher McCallum.

8 hours ago

Swampscott Parents Charged For Allegedly Hosting Underage Drinking Party At HomeTwo parents are charged with providing alcohol to minors after hundreds of teenagers showed up to a party at their Swampscott home Saturday night.

9 hours ago