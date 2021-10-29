WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
To Do List: Boo-Tanical Garden, Hay Maze, Fall Foliage Cruises, Best Costume Contest
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News MorningCategories: Arts & Entertainment, Family & Parenting, News, General, Local News, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney Dresses Up As 'Ted Lasso' For HalloweenThe former governor of Massachusetts imitated a Jason Sudeikis character.
Patriots 1st Down: Can Pats Pull Off A Road Upset Over Chargers In Week 8?Steve Burton and Mike Reiss think the Patriots can shock the Chargers in L.A. this weekend, but there is a big concern regarding the secondary should anyone else get dinged up.
5 Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Generator Found Running Inside Brockton HomeWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Golfers Pose With U.S. Open Championship Trophy In BrooklineThe 122nd U.S. Open Championship is coming to the Country Club in Brookline next year.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 29Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For October 292 shot outside Fenway Park; Rush to restore power; North End outdoor dining ending
To Do List: Boo-Tanical Garden, Hay Maze, Fall Foliage Cruises, Best Costume ContestWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.
2 People Shot Outside Of Fenway ParkWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 29Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
I-Team: Boston's Long Island Remains Shuttered, But City May Re-Invest In Stabilizing BuildingsWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Massachusetts Reports 1,432 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional DeathsThe positivity rate remains below 2%.
Biden's Plan For Universal Pre-K Strikes A Chord With Local ParentsWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Outdoor Dining Comes To An End In The North EndWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Cleanup Continues On South Shore After Nor'EasterWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
WBZ News Update For October 28, 2021Storm cleanup continues, New Hampshire State Trooper killed, Halloween is looking dry for trick-or-treating.
I-Teams: Overdose Rate Has Spiked During COVID-19 PandemicWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Melrose Parents Hold Costume Drive As Superintendent Agrees To Allow Students To Celebrate Halloween In ClassThe superintendent originally wanted to focus on fall activities to be more inclusive.
I-TEAM: Correction Officers, State Police Are Off The Job Over Vaccine MandateWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For October 28Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Crane Topples Onto Home In Worcester, Causing Extensive DamageA crane tipped over onto a home in Worcester Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage.
Facebook Changes Its Company Name To MetaMark Zuckerberg said Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta, demoting Facebook's namesake service to being one of the company's subsidiaries.
Franklin High School Student Heckled By Parent After Discussing Bullying During School Committee MeetingWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Keller @ Large: Between Boston's Mayoral Candidates, There's Little DifferenceWBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.