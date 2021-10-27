Julian Edelman Can't Believe Bill Belichick Smiled After Beating The JetsJulian Edelman has been a part of many regular-season wins in New England. He's not sure he's seen anything like what happened on Sunday.

Hunter Henry Ready To Do Anything For Patriots In 'Bittersweet' Matchup Against ChargersHunter Henry has been pleased with the progress from the Patriots offense over the last several weeks, and hopes to keep it going this weekend against his former team: The L.A. Chargers.

Mac Jones Leading All Rookie QBs In Nearly Every Measurable Way As NFL Season Nears Midway PointThrough seven weeks of his NFL career, Mac Jones has continued to get better.

Family Of Young Brain Cancer Survivor Speaks On Interaction With Tom Brady: 'It Was Crazy, I Didn’t Believe It'Tom Brady became the first player to ever throw 600 touchdowns in the NFL on Sunday. But it was his interaction with a young fan in the stands late in the game that ended up being the highlight of the day.

Roger Goodell's Excuse For Secrecy In Washington Investigation Is Preposterous And InsultingEven for Roger Goodell, this is a shocking new low.