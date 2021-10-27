Revolution Players Get Into Halloween SpiritThe Revs showed up to the club's training center decked out in their best Halloween costumes. Except goalkeeper Matt Turner -- who had to borrow a costume from his girlfriend.

9 minutes ago

Tree Crashes Onto Milton Home Where 3-Year-Old Was SleepingFortunately no one was hurt when a tree came crashing onto a Milton home.

23 minutes ago

October Nor'easter Causes Widespread Power Outages In MarbleheadWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

27 minutes ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 27Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.

27 minutes ago

Winds From Nor'easter Bring Down Trees, Knock Out Power In CohassetWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

49 minutes ago

Nor'easter Sparks Transformer Fire In BrocktonIt happened near Pine Street and Washington Avenue. WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

49 minutes ago

Cohasset Without Power As Nor'easter Brings Down Trees And WiresWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

58 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 27Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old BaileyBailey has many interests and hobbies such as playing outside, swimming, cooking, and baking.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

House Votes To Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal To Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 12 Other Service MembersSgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed in an August suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

8 hours ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again.

8 hours ago

MBTA Ferry Service Suspended Through Wednesday Due To StormThe Charlestown ferry and the Hingham-Hull ferry have been suspended.

8 hours ago

October Nor'Easter Brings Poor Driving Conditions To The North ShoreWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

9 hours ago

Coastal Concerns: Wind, Rain Pick Up Intensity In MarshfieldWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

9 hours ago

Mass. Probation Department Under Scrutiny Again After Employees Report Structural Racism, DiscriminationWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

9 hours ago

Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan IdentifiedShe was identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Formichelli.

10 hours ago

Wind Picks Up In Marshfield As October Nor'Easter Rolls ThroughWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

10 hours ago

Mass. Probation Dept. Under Scrutiny Again After Several Employees Go On Record With Claim Of Structural RacismWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

12 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 26Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Facebook Will Only Act On Misinformation When It Is Paid ToLetting the lies flow meant high engagement - and more profit, claim the critics. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

14 hours ago

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities.

14 hours ago

NASA Discovers First Possible Planet Outside Milky Way GalaxyScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way, in what could be the first planet ever to be discovered outside our galaxy.

14 hours ago