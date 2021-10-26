2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities.

16 minutes ago

NASA Discovers First Possible Planet Outside Milky Way GalaxyScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way, in what could be the first planet ever to be discovered outside our galaxy.

20 minutes ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

22 minutes ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022

26 minutes ago

Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan Remembered As 'All-Around Good Person'A woman was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

32 minutes ago

Cape Cod Prepares For Possible Widespread Power Outages During Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

42 minutes ago

FDA Panel Votes To Back Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-To-11Dr. Mallika Marshall said there was a spirited debate before the vote.

49 minutes ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday after the 34-year-old was charged with assaulting a woman outside a Milton home.

3 hours ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Arrested On Assault And Battery ChargesFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday after the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.

6 hours ago

With Nor'Easter Headed To Massachusetts, Utility Crews Prepare For Potential Power OutagesWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

Person Hit, Killed By School Bus In MattapanWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

Crash Inside O'Neill Tunnel Causes Major Delays For Morning Rush HourWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

6 hours ago

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Safest States In America: All Of New England Ranked In Top 10When it comes to safety, you won’t find a better region to live than New England. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Tom Brady Admits He's Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: 'I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again'For two years, Tom Brady's career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Person Hit By School Bus In Mattapan Seriously HurtWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

9 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 26Stormy Days; Storm Damage; Coach Accused Of Using Racial Slur; Melrose School Halloween Change

10 hours ago

FDA Panel To Vote On Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-To-11 TuesdayWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

10 hours ago

Melrose Seeks To 'Deemphasize' Halloween In Classrooms, Hold 'Inclusive' Fall EventsWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

12 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago