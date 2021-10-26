WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Arrested On Assault And Battery ChargesFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday after the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.

With Nor'Easter Headed To Massachusetts, Utility Crews Prepare For Potential Power OutagesWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Person Hit, Killed By School Bus In MattapanWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Crash Inside O'Neill Tunnel Causes Major Delays For Morning Rush HourWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Katie Johnston reports.

Safest States In America: All Of New England Ranked In Top 10When it comes to safety, you won’t find a better region to live than New England. Katie Johnston reports.

Tom Brady Admits He's Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: 'I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again'For two years, Tom Brady's career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Katie Johnston reports.

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ News Update For October 26Stormy Days; Storm Damage; Coach Accused Of Using Racial Slur; Melrose School Halloween Change

FDA Panel To Vote On Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-To-11 TuesdayWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Melrose Seeks To 'Deemphasize' Halloween In Classrooms, Hold 'Inclusive' Fall EventsWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 26Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Trucking Company President To Plead Guilty In Randolph, NH Crash That Killed 7 MotorcyclistsA trucking company president is scheduled to plead guilty to falsifying safety records in Springfield on Tuesday

Young Crowd Eager To Attend Harry Styles Concert In Boston, But Are There COVID Concerns?Unlike Bruins games or the Eagles concert from over the summer, hundreds of concertgoers from Harry Styles weren’t yet at the vaccine-eligible age. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Newton South Football Coach Accused Of Using Racist SlurThe coach, who has not been identified, is on paid leave while the school investigates.WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

WBZ News Update For October 25, 2021WBZ-TV's David Wade and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather.

Concord-Carlisle High School Teacher Accused Of Using Racist Slur Put On LeaveA teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School has been placed on leave for allegedly using a racist slur while coaching football in Newton.

Business Is Booming For Needham Woman Who Opened Luxury Chocolate Shop During PandemicLiron Gal is fulfilling about 1,000 orders a week. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

WBZ Evening Forecase For October 25Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

