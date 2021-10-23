Richard Seymour's Full Patriots Hall Of Fame Ceremony SpeechRichard Seymour, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

42 minutes ago

'What An Honor It Was To Coach Him': Bill Belichick Speaks At Richard Seymour's Patriots HOF InductionPatriots Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke at Richard Seymour's Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction to honor of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

58 minutes ago

Officials Give Update On Search For 5-Year-old Elijah LewisOfficials say the five-year-old boy's body was found in Abington on Saturday.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 23, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

7 hours ago

Gardening Tip: Korean ChrysanthemumWBZ-TV's David Epstein says deer don't tend to eat Korean chrysanthemums.

8 hours ago

Early Voting Begins In BostonVoters in Boston are deciding between two women of color for their next mayor.

8 hours ago

4 Your Community: DAV Department Of MassachusettsThe Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts wants veterans to know that help is available and they are not alone in recovery.

9 hours ago

Head Of The Charles Regatta Returns After 2 YearsOrganizers are ready for a safe and competitive weekend.

9 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 23David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

18 hours ago

'Plan For Alternatives': Toys May Be In Short Supply This Holiday SeasonChristmas is still two months away, but parents could be in for a bumpy ride this holiday season. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

18 hours ago

Police Search Ames Nowell Park In Abington For Missing NH BoyDozens of police officers searched a wooded area in Abington for Elijah Lewis. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

19 hours ago

Web Extra: Toys That May Be In Short Supply This Holiday SeasonCharlene DeLoach of The Toy Insider explains why some toys may be hard to find this holiday season.

19 hours ago

Lauren Astley's Father Works With Students To Raise Awareness About Teen Dating ViolenceMalcolm Astley, Lauren’s father, spent Friday night working with students at the Wayland High School football game, educating teens about domestic violence and healthy relationships. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

19 hours ago

I-Team: Correction Officers Had COVID Vaccine Exemptions Taken AwayOfficers who received exemptions from the COVID-19 mandate had them taken away and many have been suspended. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

22 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 22David Wade and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

23 hours ago

Charles Jaynes Denied Parole For Jeffrey Curley's MurderIn 1997, Janes and another man kidnapped 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley from Cambridge. They killed him and dumped his body in a Maine river.

23 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 22Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

23 hours ago

Movie Prop Master Explains Dangers Of Using Weapons On SetThomas Pimentel believes some of the weapons used as props should be banned. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

23 hours ago

Richard Seymour, Tracy Sormanti To Be Inducted Into Patriots Hall Of FameFormer Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour and cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

1 day ago

Margaret Brennan On Inflation Forecast, House Vote To Hold Steve Bannon In ContemptFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the inflation forecast and what the House hopes to learn from Steve Bannon.

1 day ago

Racials Slurs, Bad Behavior Arise At Several Massachusetts High School Football GamesWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

1 day ago

Record Fall Warmth Across New EnglandWBZ-TV meteorologist Eric Fisher takes a look at the records broken this fall.

1 day ago

Medway Police Warn About Car Break-Ins Targeting WomenPolice in Medway are sending out an alert after several break-ins targeting women.

1 day ago