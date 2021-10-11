Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was 'Very Simple'"I can't believe that happened."

Alex Cora Calls Text From Bill Belichick His 'Highlight Of The Year'Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pretty excited Sunday night following his team's dramatic 6-4 walkoff win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS. But that wasn't the highlight of his week -- or even his year.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Christian Vazquez Crushes Walk-Off Homer In 13th, Red Sox Take 2-1 Lead Over Rays In ALDSThe Red Sox are one win away from moving on to the ALCS after walking off with a dramatic 6-4 win over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Bloodied Mac Jones Leads Game-Winning Drive Vs. Texans: 'He's A Tough Son Of A Gun'Mac Jones believes he only got hit one time on Sunday in Houston. It was, however a big one.