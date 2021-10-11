First Wave Of Rolling Start Takes Off At Boston MarathonThe rolling start for the Boston Marathon began at 9 a.m.

16 minutes ago

Para Athletes Start Boston Marathon 2021There are 30 athletes in the inaugural field of the para-athletic division of the Boston Marathon.

29 minutes ago

Elite Women Runners Begin Boston MarathonSome of the world's fastest women have started the Boston Marathon.

32 minutes ago

Elite Men Runners Take Off At Start Of Boston MarathonThe men's race of the Boston Marathon has begun.

41 minutes ago

Race Director Dave McGillivray Set To Run 49th Boston MarathonAt the conclusion of each Boston Marathon, Dave McGillivray runs the course each year.

2 hours ago

Annie Dumas Running Boston Marathon After Raising More Than $34,000 For Dana-FarberAnnie spoke with WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin before the race Monday morning.

2 hours ago

Dick Hoyt's Grandson Troy Running First Boston MarathonTroy Hoyt spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton before the race Monday morning.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Man Dies After Shooting In Hyde Park Near Ayles RoadA man died after being shot in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.

10 hours ago

Randolph Police Searching For Missing 86-Year-Old Woman With Memory LossMarie Laure Depestre, 86, wandered away from her home in Randolph and has not been seen since.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 10Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 10Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Man Completes Boston Marathon On Crutches To Raise Money For Make-A-Wish FoundationA torn quadricep was not enough to stop one man from running the Boston Marathon virtually on Sunday.

15 hours ago

Stoughton Police Ask Residents To Check Security Cameras After Shooting Injures 2A teenage girl was among the victims.

15 hours ago

Burncoat High School Football Season Paused After 10 Players Test Positive For COVIDA Worcester high school football team is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

15 hours ago

On Eve Of Boston Marathon, Runners Take In Waning Moments Before EventWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

15 hours ago

Hunter Henry All Smiles After Patriots Pick Up Win Over TexansHunter Henry was pleased with how the Patriots played in Sunday's win over the Texans, overcoming a slow start to improve to 2-3 on the season.

17 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Dr. Mallika Marshall Confident In COVID Vaccine's Safety RecordDr. Mallika Marshall said parents should feel confident vaccinating young kids after the vaccine is authorized for them.

19 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Dr. Mallika Marshall Discusses COVID Vaccine HesitancyDr. Mallika Marshall joined Jon Keller to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine.

20 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 10, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.

23 hours ago

Developer Says He Plans To Turn Becker College Properties Into Affordable HomesA developer paid $10 million for 27 properties in Worcester.

23 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago