Troy Hoyt spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton before the race Monday morning.
Dick Hoyt's Grandson Troy Running First Boston Marathon
Sponsored By
Program: Boston MarathonCategories: News, Sports, Exercise, Local News, General, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
First Wave Of Rolling Start Takes Off At Boston MarathonThe rolling start for the Boston Marathon began at 9 a.m.
Para Athletes Start Boston Marathon 2021There are 30 athletes in the inaugural field of the para-athletic division of the Boston Marathon.
Elite Women Runners Begin Boston MarathonSome of the world's fastest women have started the Boston Marathon.
Elite Men Runners Take Off At Start Of Boston MarathonThe men's race of the Boston Marathon has begun.
Race Director Dave McGillivray Set To Run 49th Boston MarathonAt the conclusion of each Boston Marathon, Dave McGillivray runs the course each year.
Annie Dumas Running Boston Marathon After Raising More Than $34,000 For Dana-FarberAnnie spoke with WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin before the race Monday morning.
Dick Hoyt's Grandson Troy Running First Boston MarathonTroy Hoyt spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton before the race Monday morning.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Man Dies After Shooting In Hyde Park Near Ayles RoadA man died after being shot in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.
Randolph Police Searching For Missing 86-Year-Old Woman With Memory LossMarie Laure Depestre, 86, wandered away from her home in Randolph and has not been seen since.
WBZ News Update For October 10Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.
WBZ Evening Forecast For October 10Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Man Completes Boston Marathon On Crutches To Raise Money For Make-A-Wish FoundationA torn quadricep was not enough to stop one man from running the Boston Marathon virtually on Sunday.
Stoughton Police Ask Residents To Check Security Cameras After Shooting Injures 2A teenage girl was among the victims.
Burncoat High School Football Season Paused After 10 Players Test Positive For COVIDA Worcester high school football team is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.
On Eve Of Boston Marathon, Runners Take In Waning Moments Before EventWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Hunter Henry All Smiles After Patriots Pick Up Win Over TexansHunter Henry was pleased with how the Patriots played in Sunday's win over the Texans, overcoming a slow start to improve to 2-3 on the season.
Keller @ Large: Dr. Mallika Marshall Confident In COVID Vaccine's Safety RecordDr. Mallika Marshall said parents should feel confident vaccinating young kids after the vaccine is authorized for them.
Keller @ Large: Dr. Mallika Marshall Discusses COVID Vaccine HesitancyDr. Mallika Marshall joined Jon Keller to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine.
WBZ News Update For October 10, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.
Developer Says He Plans To Turn Becker College Properties Into Affordable HomesA developer paid $10 million for 27 properties in Worcester.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 10Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.