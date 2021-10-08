WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes talks one on one with Abdi Abdirahman
'Anyone Can Win.' 4 Time Boston Marathon Runner Talks About What He Loves About Boston
Professional Runners Prepare For Boston MarathonThere are approximately 140 elite runners in this year's Boston Marathon. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
WBZ Evening Forecast For October 8, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon Expo: 'It Gives Me Adrenaline'WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Brockton Police Officer Home From Hospital After Being ShotOfficer Robert Otis who was shot four times Thursday evening was released from the hospital Friday. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Viral Golden Retriever Is Back To Cheer Boston Marathon RunnersA viral sensation will be back to cheer on Boston Marathon runners on Monday.
The NFL's Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle's Michael DicksonWe watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. Katie Johnston reports.
'I Think Monday Will Leave Us With Some Optimism' 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden ReturnsWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes sits down for a one-on-one interview with 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden.
Hingham Mom Says School COVID Tested Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Without PermissionWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Margaret Brennan On Disappointing Jobs ReportFace the Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the disappointing jobs report and what it says about the country's economic recovery.
Martin Richard Fellow Scholarship Will Be Awarded At Bridgewater StateA new scholarship at Bridgewater State University honors Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing.
2 Boston Police, 1 Child Officers Hurt After School Bus And Cruiser CollideThe cause of the crash is under investigation.
2 Parents Convicted In 1st Trial Of College Admissions ScandalWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
4 Troopers Suspended Without Pay After Nightclub Fight, Academy 'Slip 'N Slide'State Police held suspension hearings on Friday for four troopers involved in two recent incidents reported on by the WBZ I-Team.
2 Boston Police Officers Hurt After School Bus And Cruiser CollideThe officers have non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Brockton Student Arrested After Bringing Gun To High SchoolBrockton Police arrested a student at the high school Friday morning after they say he brought a gun there.
WBZ Midday Forecast For October 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For October 8, 2021WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.
Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon ExpoWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Brockton Police Officer Released From Hospital Day After He Was Shot 4 TimesWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For October 8Weekend Weather; Brockton Officer Shooting Led To Standoff; Braintree TikTok Teacher Assault; Marathon Weekend Kickoff
Viral Golden Retriever Is Back To Cheer Boston Marathon RunnersSpencer the dog went viral in 2018 for holding a Boston Strong flag.
To Do List: Giant Corn Maze, Classical Concert, Immersive ArtWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.