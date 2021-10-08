Professional Runners Prepare For Boston MarathonThere are approximately 140 elite runners in this year's Boston Marathon. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

18 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 8, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

21 minutes ago

'Anyone Can Win.' 4 Time Boston Marathon Runner Talks About What He Loves About BostonWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes talks one on one with Abdi Abdirahman

31 minutes ago

Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon Expo: 'It Gives Me Adrenaline'WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

40 minutes ago

Brockton Police Officer Home From Hospital After Being ShotOfficer Robert Otis who was shot four times Thursday evening was released from the hospital Friday. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

41 minutes ago

Viral Golden Retriever Is Back To Cheer Boston Marathon RunnersA viral sensation will be back to cheer on Boston Marathon runners on Monday.

47 minutes ago

The NFL's Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle's Michael DicksonWe watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. Katie Johnston reports.

51 minutes ago

'I Think Monday Will Leave Us With Some Optimism' 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden ReturnsWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes sits down for a one-on-one interview with 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden.

54 minutes ago

Hingham Mom Says School COVID Tested Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Without PermissionWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Margaret Brennan On Disappointing Jobs ReportFace the Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the disappointing jobs report and what it says about the country's economic recovery.

1 hour ago

Martin Richard Fellow Scholarship Will Be Awarded At Bridgewater StateA new scholarship at Bridgewater State University honors Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing.

1 hour ago

2 Boston Police, 1 Child Officers Hurt After School Bus And Cruiser CollideThe cause of the crash is under investigation.

1 hour ago

2 Parents Convicted In 1st Trial Of College Admissions ScandalWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

4 Troopers Suspended Without Pay After Nightclub Fight, Academy 'Slip 'N Slide'State Police held suspension hearings on Friday for four troopers involved in two recent incidents reported on by the WBZ I-Team.

2 hours ago

2 Boston Police Officers Hurt After School Bus And Cruiser CollideThe officers have non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

5 hours ago

Brockton Student Arrested After Bringing Gun To High SchoolBrockton Police arrested a student at the high school Friday morning after they say he brought a gun there.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 8, 2021WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.

6 hours ago

Runners Thrilled To Be Back At Boston Marathon ExpoWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

7 hours ago

Brockton Police Officer Released From Hospital Day After He Was Shot 4 TimesWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

7 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 8Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 8Weekend Weather; Brockton Officer Shooting Led To Standoff; Braintree TikTok Teacher Assault; Marathon Weekend Kickoff

11 hours ago

Viral Golden Retriever Is Back To Cheer Boston Marathon RunnersSpencer the dog went viral in 2018 for holding a Boston Strong flag.

11 hours ago

To Do List: Giant Corn Maze, Classical Concert, Immersive ArtWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

12 hours ago