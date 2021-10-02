Powerball Jackpot Estimated At $635 Million Ahead Of Saturday's DrawingThe odds of winning are 292 million to one.

5 minutes ago

4 Your Community: Francis Ouimet Scholarship FundThe Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund gives four-year, renewable, need-based scholarships to students who have worked on a Massachusetts golf course for two years.

1 hour ago

Winner Of Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest At Topsfield Fair AnnouncedA convoy of forklifts was used to transport the gargantuan gourds around America's oldest fair.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 2, 2021WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Skid-Steer Loader In DartmouthPolice said the man was already dead they arrived.

3 hours ago

Gardening Tip: Japanese, Elfin Swan AnemoneWBZ-TV's David Epstein has a plant that will help your garden pop in the fall.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 2David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

WBZ ForecastJacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Excitement Builds At Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Tom Brady's ReturnFans started descending on Foxboro Friday, gearing up to catch a historic Sunday night showdown between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

14 hours ago

MBTA Police Seek Suspect In Assault At Jackson Sq. T StopThe MBTA police are asking for help to identify a person they say assaulted an elderly man.

14 hours ago

Alaska Man On Vacation Killed By Piece Of Metal On Mass. HighwayA man on vacation with his wife was killed when a piece of metal flew into their windshield. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For October 1, 2021Driver killed by a piece of metal that flew off a truck on I-95 in Danvers; Police file charges against hit & run drivers in Hyde Park and Dorchester; More than 1,500 new COVID cases reported; Weekend forecast.

17 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 1Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

18 hours ago

Midwestern Teachers To Run Boston Marathon, Hope To Inspire StudentsWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

18 hours ago

Dunkin' Surprises 2 Taunton Police Officers With Pats-Bucs Tickets After Replacing Boy's Stolen BikeDunkin’ surprised Michael Flynn and Michael Hughes with two tickets each, rewarding them for a recent act of kindness on the job. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

18 hours ago

Man Killed In Dartmouth After Being Trapped Under MachineryPolice tell WBZ-TV that a man was killed at a home after he became trapped under what's called a "skid-steer loader".

18 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On Infrastructure Bill, Stalled Police ReformFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses President Biden's push for an agreement on the infrastructure bill and stalled negotiations on police reform.

18 hours ago

Merck Says Experimental Pill Molnupiravir Cuts Worst Effects Of COVID-19Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts has the story.

19 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,543 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.96%.

19 hours ago

Former Patriots Fan Of The Year Billy Burrows Excited To See Brady, But Pulling For New EnglandWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

19 hours ago

2 Children Hurt In Boston Hit & Run CrashesBoston Police are investigating two hit and run crashes in Boston. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

19 hours ago

Man From Alaska Killed After Metal Smashes Through Windshield On I-95A 69-year-old man from Alaska was killed while driving on I-95 in Danvers. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

19 hours ago

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Rollover Crash On Route 6 In SandwichAn 18-year-old man from Sandwich died early Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 6. Katie Johnston reports.

20 hours ago

Driver Killed By Piece Of Metal That Flew Off A Truck On I-95 In DanversCBSN Boston's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

23 hours ago