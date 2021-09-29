Dedham Man Who Sent Inter-Racial Couple Threatening Messages Through Facebook Messenger Faces Federal ChargesProsecutors said Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham, made the posts after a white woman and a Black man announced their engagement.

15 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 29, 2021Investigators make arrest in 1991 murder of a Malden teenager; Two elderly women killed in crash in Needham; First snow flurries seen on Mount Washington; Latest forecast.

26 minutes ago

Police Announce Arrest In 1991 Murder Of Malden TeenA man has been arrested in Georgia in the murder of a Malden teen in 1991. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

48 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 29, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Boston Marathon Champion Daniel Romanchuk Looking To Defend TitleMen’s wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk will back to defend his title at the Boston Marathon. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

1 hour ago

A House Divided: Watertown Couple Split Over Who To Support When Tom Brady Comes To Town SundayWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

Mass Pike Crash: Tractor-Trailer Rollover In Grafton Briefly Shuts Down HighwayThe cause of the crash is under investigation.

1 hour ago

Knife-Wielding Tewksbury Man Allegedly Threatened To Kill DogsA Tewksbury man is facing a variety of charges after he allegedly waved a knife and threatened to kill a man’s dogs.

1 hour ago

Minuteman High School Program Training Students To Help Overworked Veterinary Offices, Animal HospitalsMinuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School is training students to help fill jobs at overworked veterinary offices and animal hospitals. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

1 hour ago

Dollar Tree Will Sell More Stuff For Above $1The company said the new policy will give customers a better selection.

1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Backlash Persists Against Vaccine MandatesWhile more than 70 percent of all American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is stark. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council MeetingA New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters.

2 hours ago

Worcester Mayor Calls For More Negotiation To End St. Vincent Nurses' Strike"Let me be clear, the strike needs to end and it needs to end now," Mayor Joseph Petty said.

2 hours ago

'The T Is Safe': Gov. Baker Defends MBTA After String Of Dangerous ProblemsThe trains are back up and running in South Boston after a derailment Tuesday prompted the Broadway MBTA station to shut down. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

2 hours ago

Victim Of Yarmouth Hit And Run Has DiedPolice are still looking for the driver in the crash.

2 hours ago

Mount Washington Sees First Snowfall Of The SeasonThe first snowfall was just some flurries.

2 hours ago

CDC: Pregnant Women Should Get COVID Vaccine NowThe CDC said pregnant women have a hire risk of complications from COVID.

2 hours ago

Boston Police Seek SUV In Hit & Run That Injured ChildBoston Police have released images of an SUV wanted in a hit and run. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

2 Elderly Passengers Killed When Car Slams Into Needham HomeThe driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

'It's Insane': Tom Brady's Return To Gillette Stadium Has Ticket Prices SoaringWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

Police Seek Driver Who Injured Boy In Dorchester Hit-And-RunWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

7 hours ago