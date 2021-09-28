WBZ Evening News Update For September 28, 2021NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed Boston couple; Service disruptions on the Red Line after a train derails at the Broadway T station; WBZ will host first mayoral debate October 13; Latest forecast.

2 hours ago

Messages Of Hope Connect Brookline Neighbors During PandemicStrangers are leaving messages of hope on a fence in Brookline. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

2 hours ago

Lightning Damages Homes In WhitmanFirefighters responded to several homes on Captain Allen Way for a reported lightning strike.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 28, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Andrea Campbell Seeking Commitments Before Endorsing Mayoral CandidateAndrea Campbell is going public with an endorsement decision process that's usually kept private, in search of commitments the Black community can bank on. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

2 hours ago

Inspired By Mother, NH Teacher Running Virtual Boston Marathon For Stepping Strong CenterMeghan Jerome's running journey began when her mother had her leg amputated to stop chronic pain and infection. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

2 hours ago

8 Climate Protesters Arrested After Chaining Themselves To Boat Outside Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott HomeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

3 hours ago

Worcester Police Officer Uses Recently Discovered Artistic Talents To Pay Tribute To Tom BradyWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

3 hours ago

Report: Jet Was Going Slower Than Usual Before Crash That Killed Boston CoupleThe report by the National Transportation Safety Board also said the plane's parking brake was found to be on.

3 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,380 New COVID Cases, 22 Additional DeathsThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,380 new confirmed COVID cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Escaping Police In Charlton With One Handcuff, One ShoeA wanted suspect was arrested several hours after escaping police in Charlton Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Boston Mayoral Candidates Michelle Wu And Annissa Essaibi George To Meet In First Debate October 13 On WBZ-TVThe final candidates to become Boston’s next mayor will meet for their first one-on-one debate on Thursday, October 13.

3 hours ago

Red Line Train Derails At Broadway MBTA StationPassengers escaped through a window after a Red Line train derailed at Broadway station. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

3 hours ago

Boston University's Ibram X. Kendi Among MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant RecipientsIbram X. Kendi, who founded Boston University's Center For Antiracist Research last year, has been awarded one of the MacArthur Foundation's "genius grants" for 2021. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Author Of Book On Gardner Art Heist Believes Social Media Will Eventually Help Solve The CasePaula Ebben talks to Stephen Kurkjian, a former member of the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, to talk about why the Gardner art heist still generates so much interest decades later.

4 hours ago

Spotted Lanternfly Population Found In Fitchburg; Residents Urged To Report SightingsA bug that looks pretty but can do a lot of damage as an invasive pest has been found in Central Massachusetts. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Red Line Train Derailment At Broadway MBTA Station Causes Service DisruptionsCBSN Boston's Louisa Moller reports.

7 hours ago

Climate Protesters Arrested After Chaining Themselves To Boat Outside Gov. Baker’s Swampscott HomeWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

7 hours ago

Stephen Belichick Has Plenty Of Nice Things To Say About Tom BradyStephen Belichick is now New England's linebackers coach, but he was a teenager when Tom Brady joined the Patriots and he has plenty of great memories and respect for the former Pats quarterback.

7 hours ago

Red Line Train Derails At Broadway MBTA StationWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For September 28Red Line train derails; Attempted murder suspect escapes; Protesters arrested outside governor's home

8 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For September 28Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

'Significant' Water Main Break In Concord Affects Residents Across TownWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

8 hours ago

Attempted Murder Suspect With One Handcuff, One Shoe Escapes Police In Charlton Near Mass PikeWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

8 hours ago