8 Climate Protesters Arrested After Chaining Themselves To Boat Outside Gov. Charlie Baker's Swampscott HomeWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

20 minutes ago

Worcester Police Officer Uses Recently Discovered Artistic Talents To Pay Tribute To Tom BradyWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

26 minutes ago

Report: Jet Was Going Slower Than Usual Before Crash That Killed Boston CoupleThe report by the National Transportation Safety Board also said the plane's parking brake was found to be on.

27 minutes ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,380 New COVID Cases, 22 Additional DeathsThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,380 new confirmed COVID cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.

31 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested After Escaping Police In Charlton With One Handcuff, One ShoeA wanted suspect was arrested several hours after escaping police in Charlton Tuesday morning.

33 minutes ago

Boston Mayoral Candidates Michelle Wu And Annissa Essaibi George To Meet In First Debate October 13 On WBZ-TVThe final candidates to become Boston’s next mayor will meet for their first one-on-one debate on Thursday, October 13.

47 minutes ago

Red Line Train Derails At Broadway MBTA StationPassengers escaped through a window after a Red Line train derailed at Broadway station. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

54 minutes ago

Boston University's Ibram X. Kendi Among MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant RecipientsIbram X. Kendi, who founded Boston University's Center For Antiracist Research last year, has been awarded one of the MacArthur Foundation's "genius grants" for 2021. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Author Of Book On Gardner Art Heist Believes Social Media Will Eventually Help Solve The CasePaula Ebben talks to Stephen Kurkjian, a former member of the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, to talk about why the Gardner art heist still generates so much interest decades later.

1 hour ago

Spotted Lanternfly Population Found In Fitchburg; Residents Urged To Report SightingsA bug that looks pretty but can do a lot of damage as an invasive pest has been found in Central Massachusetts. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Stephen Belichick Has Plenty Of Nice Things To Say About Tom BradyStephen Belichick is now New England's linebackers coach, but he was a teenager when Tom Brady joined the Patriots and he has plenty of great memories and respect for the former Pats quarterback.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

'Significant' Water Main Break In Concord Affects Residents Across TownWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Recalled Because Boxes May Be MislabeledNestle is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of DiGiorno frozen pizza because of a label problem.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Pfizer Submits Data On COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 To FDA For ReviewWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Concord Water Main Break Affecting Residents Across TownCrews are working to repair a "significant" water main break in Concord.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago