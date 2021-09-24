After 41 years covering the news for WBZ, Bill Shields has retired, wrapping up a remarkable career of storytelling.
Bill Shields Retires After 41 Years At WBZ
Sponsored By
Program: WBZ News EveningCategories: News, General, Local News, WBZTV, Google
Latest Videos
Bill Shields Retires After 41 Years At WBZAfter 41 years covering the news for WBZ, Bill Shields has retired, wrapping up a remarkable career of storytelling.
Some Massachusetts Schools Should Soon Have Option To Drop Mask MandatesWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Wenham Street Cinema, A Jamaica Plain Garage, Home To Community Movie Nights & ConcertsWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
'Absolute Legend': Colleagues Share Memories As Bill Shields RetiresBill Shields is retiring after 41 years of reporting on just about everything at WBZ. His colleagues past and present share some memories.
Massachusetts Reports 1,784 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.09%.
Those Eligible For Pfizer COVID Vaccine Booster Get Shots FridayWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Police Seek 2 Suspects In Norwood MurderPolice have identified two suspects wanted in a fatal shooting. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Craig Sprowl Charged In Hit And Run That Killed Retired Hudson, NH Police Officer Donna BriggsWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Student Struck By Bus Near Braintree SchoolAn 11-year-old girl was struck by a bus while crossing the street. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Norfolk DA Identifies 2 Suspects In Norwood MurderPolice are searching for two men wanted in the murder of a man in Norwood.
Middleboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Commuter Rail Conductor After Refusing To Wear MaskA Middleboro man is accused of attacking an MBTA Commuter Rail conductor who asked him to put a mask on before getting on a train. Katie Johnston reports.
Boston Ranked As The Second-Best City For Singles In AmericaSingle and looking for love? Boston is the place to be, according to a new report. Katie Johnston reports.
NH State Police Provide Update On Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Retired Police Officer Donna BriggsAn arrest has been made in the hit and run that killed retired Hudson, N.H. Police Sgt. Donna Briggs earlier this week. At a news conference Friday afternoon, N.H. State Police Colonel Nate Noyes said 45-year-old Craig Sprowl of Dover, N.H. is now charged with negligent homicide in Briggs’ death.
Powerball Jackpot At $523 Million For Saturday Night DrawingThe Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is a staggering $523 million. Katie Johnston reports.
EngageSmart, A Braintree-Based Company, Announces Pricing Of Initial Public OfferingEngageSmart is a customer engagement software company that allows people to make online payments and reduce paper checks. CEO Bob Bennett spoke with CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben about the company.
WBZ News Update For September 24Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.
Bill Belichick Can't Wait To See Patriots Honor Julian Edelman At HalftimeBelichick will be happy to see Edelman again this weekend -- as long as the former receiver doesn't roast him or do any impressions.
WBZ Midday Forecast For September 24Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
CDC Director Overrules Panel, Approves Pfizer COVID Booster Shots For Frontline WorkersWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Walmart Says Layaway Will Not Be Available This Holiday SeasonWalmart will no longer offer items on layaway this holiday shopping season.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For September 24Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ News Update For September 24Weekend Forecast; Passenger Rushes Cockpit; Fiery Crash In Quincy; Police Vaccine Appeal Denied
2,554 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last WeekWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
Mighty Moose 5k Road Race For Ovarian Cancer Prevention Returns With In-Person Event Sunday In ConcordWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.