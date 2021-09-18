Worcester Police Officer Was Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Phet Gouvonvong, DA SaysInvestigators said Worcester police officer Paul Cyr will not face charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong.

2 hours ago

4 Your Community: Big Sister BostonBig Sister Boston will honor supporters and celebrate the life-changing friendships between "big" and "little" sisters next month.

3 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For September 18Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Foxboro Barber Shaves His Head In Support Of Woman With Stage 4 Breast CancerA 40-year-old Attleboro woman was surprised when a barber shaved his own head after shaving hers.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For September 18, 2021WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

5 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 18Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In BostonPolice are looking for the man who robbed banks in Boston's North End. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

14 hours ago

Fundraiser Held For Injured Milton Academy Hockey PlayerThe Worcester Ice Center hosted a public skate to raise money for Jake Thibeault's medical care.

15 hours ago

DA, Police Searching For Missing WomanPolice are asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Dolly Thapa who has been living in Wellesley.

15 hours ago

Salem To Require Negative COVID Test For Indoor EventsThe city of Salem is requiring a negative COVID test for large indoor events this Halloween season. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 17, 2021Prosecutor: Suspect in shooting of 7-year-old girl is the victim's father; Worcester to reimpose indoor mask mandate as positive cases continue to surge; Boston police think the same man robbed two banks on Hanover Street; Latest forecast.

18 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For Sept. 17, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

19 hours ago

Boston Police Looking For Man In Connection With 2 North End Bank RobberiesWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

19 hours ago

Remote Work Could Have Lasting Impact On Coastal CommunitiesCape Cod builders say coastal living is not just for the summer anymore. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

19 hours ago

Boston's Famous 'Skinny House' In The North End Sells For $1.25 MillionThe home is just over 1,100 square feet – but it’s only 10 feet wide.

19 hours ago

Worcester Officials Announce Mask Mandate Will Start MondayWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

19 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On COVID-19 Response, Infrastructure BillFace the Nation host Margaret Brennan will examine the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

20 hours ago

Worcester Ice Center Hosting Fundraiser For Jake ThibeaultThe Worcester Ice Center is hosting a fundraiser for the Milton Academy hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury.

20 hours ago

Fire That Destroyed 2 Dracut Police Cruisers Was 'Intentionally Set', Officials SayA recent fire that destroyed two police cruisers in Dracut has been determined to be arson, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett on Friday.

20 hours ago

2 Hanover Street Banks Robbed Within 10-Minute TimeframeWBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

20 hours ago

Denna Laing Returns To Massachusetts After Participating In Spinal Cord Injury Study In LouisvilleLaing suffered a serious spinal cord injury on New Year's Eve in 2015 while playing in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium with the Boston Pride.

20 hours ago

Several More Towns Will See National Guardsman Driving School VansThis week, more than 190 members of the Guard completed training and will be able to drive school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles.

20 hours ago

Father Charged In Dorchester Shooting That Grazed His 7-Year-Old DaughterProsecutors said it appears Jesse Fuller accidentally fired a gun that he had in his sweatshirt pocket. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

20 hours ago