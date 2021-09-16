WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Westford Academy To Change 'Grey Ghost' Mascot After ComplaintsWestford Academy is being asked to rebrand the Grey Ghost mascot after some found it to be offensive. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

1 hour ago

Bridgewater 4th Grade Class Quarantined Due To COVIDAt Williams Intermediate School in Bridgewater, 13 students and two staff members in one classroom have tested positive for COVID-19.

2 hours ago

Child Grazed By Bullet In BostonA 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Dorchester. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ-TV Reporter Bill Shields Retiring After 41 YearsReporter Bill Shields is retiring after 41 years with WBZ.

5 hours ago

Salem May Require Negative COVID Test For Large Indoor Events This HalloweenThe Salem Board of Health on Friday will hold a meeting to discuss requiring attendees of large indoor events this October to first get a negative COVID test. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

6 hours ago

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings To Host 'Jeopardy!' Through End Of Year"Jeopardy!" viewers will see two familiar faces as host of the syndicated series for the remainder of 2021.

6 hours ago

Baker Considers Setting Up COVID Vaccine Credential System For Massachusetts ResidentsGov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he's looking into setting up a COVID vaccine credential system for Massachusetts residents.

6 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 16Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

I-Team: Day Care Center Under Investigation After Video Appears To Show Worker Shaking ToddlerWBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

6 hours ago

'Thank God It Is A Graze': Authorities Speak After 7-Year-Old Girl Grazed By Bullet In DorchesterDistrict Attorney Rachael Rollins and Acting Mayor Kim Janey speak after a 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on Talbot Ave. in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

The Big E Returns to West SpringfieldIf you are headed to the Big E in the upcoming weeks, you’d better bring your mask with you. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

7 hours ago

Will I Experience Side Effects After The COVID Booster Shot? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

7 hours ago

'A Calamitous State': Boston Think-Tank Has Dire Predictions For MBTA's FutureThe T has already received hundreds of millions in federal aid money, which raises questions among regular commuters. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

Eversource Crews Return To Massachusetts After Helping Restore Power In MassachusettsEversource crews returned to Massachusetts after helping the Gulf deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

7 hours ago

Should The FDA Recommend COVID Booster Shots? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Key Questions Around The DebateThe FDA is meeting to decide whether to recommend the booster shot, but some scientists think boosters would be premature for most Americans.

7 hours ago

Mass. Prepares To Welcome 900 Evacuees From AfghanistanMassachusetts is preparing to welcome as many as 900 evacuees from Afghanistan, who are currently staying at U.S. military bases across the country. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

7 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,999 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Additional DeathsAs of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.30%.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's Bail Appeal Rejected In Crash That Killed 7 NH MotorcyclistsThe New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal for a bail hearing for a truck driver who's been in jail since he was charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019.

7 hours ago

Man Accused Of Stabbing Marine Veteran Appears In CourtA Marine veteran was stabbed in the eye during a fight in Worcester.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

UMass Amherst's Nursing College Gets $21 Million Gift From Foundation Of Bestselling Textbook AuthorUMass Amherst announced Thursday that the foundation of a late bestselling textbook author from Northampton has given the school's College of Nursing a record-setting donation. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago