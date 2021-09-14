WBZ Evening News Update For September 14, 2021Lawrence community gathered for a wake to honor Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo; Gov. Baker activates the National Guard to help transport children to school; Latest forecast.

24 minutes ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 14, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

52 minutes ago

Cambridge Company Says 4-Day Work Week Increases ProductivityThe start-up company says since switching to a four-day work week, the numbers speak for themselves. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

1 hour ago

'Scared For His Future': New York Family Fights To Keep Son At Judge Rotenberg CenterA New York couple says the state is trying to remove their son from the Judge Rotenberg Center, which could undo all of the progress he has made. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

1 hour ago

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13The new iPhone doesn't have any major updates compared to last year. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Race For Boston MayorWBZ-TV's Jon Keller discusses the Boston mayoral race.

1 hour ago

Family Of Woman Missing 17 Years Waits For Tests On Bone Fragments Found In New HampshireMaura Murray has been missing for more than 17 years. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,453 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Additional DeathsAs of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.28%.

2 hours ago

Falmouth Police Find Car Believed To Be Involved With Hit-And-Run That Killed 81-Year-OldPolice said the 81-year-old man was hit while on the sidewalk in Falmouth.

2 hours ago

Mass. National Guard Members Train For School Transportation MissionSixty-seven members of the National Guard have a new Commercial Driver’s License and will begin school bus routes throughout Lowell, Chelsea and Lynn this week. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

2 hours ago

Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo Laid To Rest In LawrenceA public wake for Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

2 hours ago

Boston Mayoral Candidates Cast Votes In Preliminary ElectionVoters headed to the polls in Boston for the preliminary election for mayor. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

2 hours ago

Whirlpool Paying Workers $1,000 Bonus To Get Vaccinated Against COVIDWhirlpool is offering to pay workers $1,000 to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ News For September 14, 2021WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

7 hours ago

Edaville Announces Reopening For Christmas Festival Of Lights; Has Been Closed Since Pandemic BeganThe Edaville family theme park in Carver has announced reopening plans for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

National Guard Begins Training To Drive School VansThey will be placed in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For September 14Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Boston Mayoral Candidates Vote In Preliminary Election On TuesdayWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

7 hours ago

Public Pays Final Respects To Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo At Memorial Service In LawrenceWBZ TV's Louisa Moller and Nick Giovanni report.

7 hours ago

National Guard Begins Training To Drive School Vans Amid Bus Driver ShortageNinety members of the Massachusetts National Guard begin training on Tuesday to help drive students to school. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For September 14Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For September 147-Day Forecast; Sgt. Rosario Public Wake; National Guard To Help With School Buses, Boston Mayoral Election

11 hours ago

Apple Issues Emergency Software Update Over Spyware Threat To iPhones, Other DevicesWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

11 hours ago

David Andrews Says Mac Jones Took Too Many Hits Against DolphinsPatriots center David Andrews said the offensive line needs to do a much better job protecting their rookie quarterback.

11 hours ago