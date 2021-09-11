Names Of 206 September 11 Victims From Massachusetts Read Aloud At JFK Presidential LibraryGov. Baker and others read the names of the 206 victims of the September 11th attacks who were from Massachusetts.

1 hour ago

Boston Joins National Moment Of Silence To Honor 9/11 Victims At JFK Presidential LibraryMembers of the Boston community joined the national moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane crashed in Manhattan.

1 hour ago

4 Your Community: South Shore Stars Provides Early Education & Development Programs For Places South Of BostonJennifer Curtis of South Shore Stars spoke with the Breana Pitts about the organization's mission to provide educational and developmental programs for kids south of Boston.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 11Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

'Remember Those Who Were Lost': Gov. Baker Speaks On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 AttacksOn the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the importance of remembering the lives lost.

3 hours ago

WBZ's Lisa Hughes Biking 260 Miles From NYC To BostonWBZ’s Lisa Hughes is among the many riders biking from Ground Zero to Boston this weekend with Beyond The 11th to honor the victims and rescuers of the 9/11 attacks.

11 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Vigil Held In Abington Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Of 9/11Dozens gathered in Abington to bring the Coombs family comfort. Jeff Coombs was on the first plane to hit the World Trade Center on 9/11. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

UMass Amherst Unveils Statues Dedicated To Minutemen Basketball LegendsStatues of UMass Amherst basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman were unveiled on Friday.

12 hours ago

Patriots Reminding Fans Of Changes Made To Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Sunday's OpenerWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

Lawrence Prepares For Body Of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo To Return HomeRosario's remains will return to her home city of Lawrence on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 10, 2021Man killed in Northboro fire; Tow truck driver killed in Milford crash; UMass unveils statues dedicated to John Calipari, Julius Erving; Weekend forecast.

16 hours ago

Lisa Hughes Among Riders Biking From Ground Zero To BostonThe Beyond the Bike ride honors victims and rescuers of the 9/11 attacks.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 10, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Families Who Lost Loved Ones On 9/11 Reflect On Last 20 YearsThe legacy of 9/11 may be different for individuals and families, but most agree it brought the country to a place they feel is different today. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

16 hours ago

'Best Crop We’ve Ever Had': Farmers Excited For Apple Picking SeasonAfter a couple of rough seasons and the COVID pandemic, Massachusetts apple orchards are banking on this year’s great crop. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

17 hours ago

Revs Make Dreams Come True For 7-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer7-year-old Liam from Bedford, New Hampshire was invited to Gillette Stadium to practice with the New England Revolution Friday as part of The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

17 hours ago

Blood Drive In Honor Of 9/11 Anniversary Held In BostonPeople in Boston marked the anniversary of 9/11 by donating blood at Big Night Live.

17 hours ago

Man Found Dead After Fire Tears Through Northboro Home With No Smoke DetectorsWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

17 hours ago

UMass Amherst Cancels Football Tailgate As Breakthrough COVID Cases IncreaseThe first tailgate of the season has been canceled at UMass Amherst. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

20 Years Later: Joe Andruzzi Recalls 9/11, Brothers Being Honored By PatriotsFormer Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday, as he waited for word on his three brothers, all of whom were New York firefighters at the time. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

17 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 1,726 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Additional DeathsAs of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.52%.

17 hours ago

Report: Pfizer Will Seek Vaccine Approval For 5 To 11-Year-OldsPfizer is reportedly planning to ask the FDA in the next few weeks to approve its vaccine for kids five and older.

17 hours ago

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Honor 9/11 Victims & Mass. Soldiers Who Fought After AttacksWBZ-TV's Bill Shields

17 hours ago