Boston Mayor's Race: Candidates On Boston PoliceOn Tuesday, September 14, a preliminary election will choose two mayoral candidates to compete in the November 2 runoff. WBZ TV's Jon Keller is talking to all 5 candidates in the race about the police department.

21 minutes ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

59 minutes ago

National Guard To Help Transport Students To School In Mass.The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help with the state's shortage of school bus drivers. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

1 hour ago

Boston Mayoral Candidates Campaign On Last Day Before Preliminary ElectionWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

1 hour ago

BU Professor Dies After Falling Through Rusted StairsMassachusetts State Police said the stairs had been deemed unsafe and had been closed for about 20 months. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

2 hours ago

'It Was Amazing': Animation Artist Proposes To Girlfriend At Millbury TheaterAt Blackstone Valley Cinema de Lux Sunday, a perfect plot twist played out on the big screen - a real life proposal! WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For September 13, 2021Gov. Baker activates National Guard to help get children to school; New Hampshire man charged after allegedly putting infant in dryer; Leonel Rondon Award given to Lawrence Fire Department; Latest forecast.

5 hours ago

Child Care Centers Struggle With Staff ShortagesAs more people head back into the office, child care is in higher demand. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 13Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Online Ordering System At Food Pantry Helps Create More Choices, Eliminate ReturnsThe Open Door food pantry has locations in Gloucester and Ipswich. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts National Guard Activated To Help Deal With School Bus Driver ShortageWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

6 hours ago

Communities On Alert For West Nile VirusFour people in Middlesex County have contracted West Nile and it's been detected in mosquitoes in almost every corner of the state. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

6 hours ago

New Hampshire Man Charged After Allegedly Putting Infant Daughter In Clothes Dryer, Turning It OnA New Hampshire man is accused of putting his own infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turning it on.

7 hours ago

Man With 'Long Violent Criminal History' Wanted After Walking Away From Correctional Hospital In BostonPolice said he has several ties to towns on Cape Cod.

7 hours ago

Leonel Rondon's Family Marks Third Anniversary Of Merrimack Valley Explosions With Award PresentationOn the third anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, the Leonel Rondon Memorial Award was given to the Lawrence Fire Department.

7 hours ago

Why Are COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids Under Age 12 Taking So Long?Dr. Mallika Marshall says it's important for vaccine makers to get the dosing right and make sure enough time is given in clinical trials to identify any safety issues.

7 hours ago

Every Massachusetts County Except For Nantucket Has High COVID Transmission, CDC Map ShowsAlmost all of Massachusetts is in the red, according to the latest Centers For Disease Control COVID transmission map.

7 hours ago

Tom Brady Subtly Trolls Falcons With Latest Video On Social MediaTom Brady likes his social media. Whether he's pushing some products, making fun of himself, or sharing a good hype video, the man's got all the channels working at all times. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Mayoral Candidates Make Final Push For Votes Ahead Of Preliminary ElectionWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller spoke with candidates for Boston Mayor ahead of the preliminary election.

7 hours ago

BU Professor David Jones Dies After Falling Through Damaged StairsA Boston University professor was killed over the weekend when his family says he fell through a rusted out flight of stairs while on a run in Dorchester. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Baker Explains Reasoning To National Guard Activation To Drive School VansGov. Baker said multiple communities needed help dealing with a shortage in bus drivers.

9 hours ago

Newbury Street Will Be Closed To Cars Again In SeptemberPedestrians will be able to take over Newbury Street on September 26.

10 hours ago

New Hampshire Man Charged After Allegedly Putting Infant Daughter In Clothes Dryer, Turning It OnA New Hampshire man is accused of putting his own infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turning it on. Manchester police said the baby girl did not appear to be hurt, but 34-year-old Michael Higgins is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

2 Killed, 1 Hurt When NH Off-Road Vehicle Slams Into TreeTwo people were killed and another hurt Sunday night when their off-road vehicle crashed into a tree in New Hampshire. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago